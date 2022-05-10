Blue flags, Liguria always at the top. Tie for Campania, Tuscany and Puglia

There are 427 Italian beaches dream11 more than last year, with the Liguria which is confirmed once again at the top, followed on an equal footing by Campania, Tuscany And Puglia. It’s Blue Flags 2022 assigned by Foundation for Environmental Education: 210 coastal resorts and 82 tourist landings which correspond to approximately 10% of the beaches awarded worldwide. The Municipalities that have obtained recognition based on 32 sustainability criteria (from the quality of the water to the separate collection), therefore, there are 210, 9 more than the 201 of last year: 14 are the new entries, 5 are the municipalities not confirmed.

Blue Flags, there are those who go down and there are those who go up: Sardinia and Sicily awarded, Lazio with an exit

In particular, the Liguria confirms 32 locations, followed by 18 Flags: la Campania, with a new entrance and two exits; there Tuscany marking an entrance; there Puglia, with three new entrances and two exits. There are 17 awards for the Calabria, with two new entries. Even the Marche they rise to 17, with a new entry. There Sardinia reaches 15 locations with a new entrance. L’Abruzzo rises to 14 with a new entrance, the Sicily at 11 with a new entrythe Lazio drops to 10 with one exit.

The 10 flags of the Trentino Alto Adige. L’Emilia Romagna sees 9 locations awarded with two new entries, the 9 Flags of Veneto. There Basilicata confirms its 5 locations; a new entry is registered in Piedmont who gets 3 Flags; the Friuli Venezia Giulia confirms 2 am of the previous year. The Molise remains with 1 Flag, even the Lombardy confirms 1 Blue Flag.

