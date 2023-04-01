The first procession of the Virgen de los Dolores filled the race with applause, cheers, compliments, blue handkerchiefs waved vigorously in the air and tears of emotion while an incessant rain of rose petals was thrown from the balconies of Juan Carlos I Avenue they fell delicately on his throne. Everything revolved around La Dolorosa on the most important day of the year for Paso Azul, which was given to honor her and accompany her in a simple and elegant strictly religious procession. The serene carving of José Capuz crossed the threshold of the church of San Francisco to make an exciting journey of 1,600 meters on his silver throne before a people surrendered in his path. He hardly wore any jewelry, as usual, but the most valuable and also the one with the greatest sentimental value for the Brotherhood of Labradors is the dagger of gold and precious stones that pierces his heart. The dagger, in the shape of a cross, was a gift from Paso Azul in 2004. He also wore the crown on his head that he unveiled on the day of her canonical coronation in 1997, which contains the symbols of passion.

La Dolorosa wore the cloak designed by Francisco Cayuela in 1904, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). It is an allegory to the redemption of Christ and represents the Holy Face accompanied by the symbols of the passion. In its lower part, a group of angels throw flowers on the tree of Jesus Christ. Beneath the cloak was the beautiful Brussels lace mantilla made at the end of the 19th century. Its silver throne, weighing 1,700 kilos, was adorned with roses and was rocked by 92 paso holders that gave a unique and vibrant movement to the poles of the canopy that Emiliano Rojo devised for the Virgen de los Dolores, which depicts scenes from the Way of the Cross.

Very close to it, valuable embroidered pieces declared BIC such as the banners of the Veiled Angel, The Reflection, Saint John and Mary Magdalene and the script banner, considered masterpieces of the golden age of Lorca embroidery, processed. The throne was preceded by the 12 nazarenos of the Virgin with hoods of navy blue velvet embroidered in gold and silver, in which Marian scenes and the passion of Christ made in silk stand out. La Dolorosa was accompanied by hundreds of women dressed in the classic Spanish mantilla, many of them debutantes, who carried candles to light the race as she passed.

The members of the Mater Dolorosa Musical Group, who parade behind the Virgin in their processional outings, were dressed in military gala costumes from the time of Alfonso XIII and were in charge of playing the hymn to Our Lady of Sorrows, the words of which were sung by the portapasos during the journey, managing to excite the public in its stands.

The procession was closed by his faithful escort for more than 20 years, the Cavalry Squadron of the Civil Guard, based in Valdemoro. It was made up of 14 horsemen, with his lieutenant Mariano Bonilla in command, and incorporated timpani to the traditional bugles. In the workshops of the brotherhood, all the pieces for this section of the Armed Institute were embroidered, as well as its banner and shield. At the express request of their commanders, the name of the Brotherhood of Farmers appears in its lower right margin, to which they have had close ties since 1999.

The titular image of the blues returned to San Francisco accompanied by thousands of devotees along Cuesta de San Francisco street and will meet again with its faithful in the Good Friday procession. Tonight, one of the most solemn acts for the Paso Azul, the Salve a la Dolorosa, will be held in her temple.