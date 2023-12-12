Netflix has gone through a new era in which animated series are quite popular, the proof of them are animes like Plutoalso Captain Laser Hawk and even an animation of ultraman, so let's say they are in full swing. With this in mind, there are productions that are being renewed for more seasons, including cartoons that can be considered more niche.

As confirmed by Netflixthe series known as Blue Eye Samurai, which puts various characters to fight against each other, which will make people excited to have more action style of this type of warriors. This is accompanied by 2D animation, although things are complemented with Cel-Shading touches that can be considered an almost unique product, at least in this part of the television program business.

Here is your first teaser:

For those who don't know, Blue Eye Samuraihere is its synopsis:

BLUE EYE SAMURAI tells the story of Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race woman born in the Edo period of Japan. Due to her heritage, Mizu suffers severe discrimination and becomes an outcast in Japan.

As for the release date for the new chapters, nothing has been mentioned about it by the streaming platform, it is only assumed that the voice actors for the respective characters will return and also that the animation will be similar but a little more advanced. While the second wave arrives, users can expect other programs such as Pokémon Concierge, which experiments with the use of stop motion in the style of Nightmare Before Christmas.

Editor's note: I had never heard of this television show, so now it has caught my attention because of the particular animation style it has. It's time to take a look at the first episodes of what promises something interesting.