Netflix announced, through the voices of the authors Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, that it had renewed Blue Eye Samurai for a second season , to the delight of all those who loved this excellent animated series. Which means the first one was successful enough to deserve a sequel.

Everything we know

Noizumi and Green, who incidentally are a married couple, will return to the screenplay, which they will handle together with the Blue Spirit studio. Unfortunately, not much else is known about it, in the sense that nothing has been revealed about what we can expect. Mizu's revenge story will certainly continue, but not even the date has been announced.year of publicationso it's impossible to define when it will happen.

The announcement trailer itself, which you find at the beginning of the paragraph, contains no new information, apart from press quotes relating to the first season, which received critical acclaim.

Blue Eye Samurai tells the story of Mizu and her journey across Japan seeking revenge on the only four white men there, one of whom is supposed to be her father.