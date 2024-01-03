













Amber Koizumi and Michael Green, the creators of the series Blue Eye Samurai, they commented that They plan to have four seasons of the installment and at least one movie. However, they would not limit themselves to that, they would also like explore the universe of narrative through spin offs –starring Ringo–.

Blue Eye Samurai could have a lot more to offer, according to the creators, at least they are willing to take history to its broadest reaches. However, it remains to be seen how the audience takes these plans.

The series starring a mixed-race Japanese samurai received multiple favorable reviews, which highlight the quality of its animation. The settings are amazing and the color palette is ideal. On the other hand, the movement in the faster scenes wasn't bad either. Blue Eye Samurai It obtained wide recognition, so the outlook for the renewal of the installments looks bright, however, it remains to be seen whether the series maintains its quality after each installment. Green commented the following:

“It is plotted. The second season has an approved outline. Deep down in our hearts, we want to count at least three or four more seasons. We know the end of this story. We would love to continue. We even have the spin-offs. We know exactly where this is going in the future. We just hope that the audience will support us so that the original content appears and needs more narration.”

So, it only remains to watch the second season to see if it will excite its community.

When does the second season of Blue Eye Samurai come out?

The second season of Blue Eye Samurai could arrive again in the fall 2024 season. And it is possible that it maintains the number of episodes, given the type of delivery it is.

Nevertheless, There is still no official information. Remember that if you have not seen the series, you will find it available on Netflix. The first season consists of eight episodes of around 50 minutes each.

The series follows the story of Mizu, a swordswoman who seeks revenge after the death of her mother. However, In the heart of feudal Japan, she faces various obstacles, from being a woman to being a mixed race. in an even more complicated time to be. To create a more momentous twist, Mizu seeks to murder her white father, even though she has yet to discover who she is.

