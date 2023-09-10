In view of theAniplex Online Fest 2023here the company has released a series of details dedicated to the new anime of Blue Exorcist announced in December 2022. With an air date set for January 2024the series will bear the official title Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Sagaand the story told is based on what was proposed from volumes 10 to 15 of the original signed manga Kazue Katō.

If on the rumor side we will see the return of the voice actors already consolidated in previous adaptations, among the staff of experts we find Daisuke Yoshida to the management at the Study VOLNwith Toshiya Ono supervising the script, Yurie Oohigashi to character design, com Kohta Yamamoto And Hiroyuki Sawano to the composition of music.

In addition to various information, Aniplex thought well to also share a promotional video of the upcoming series!

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga – PV

Created by Kazue Katō in 2009 and published in Japan in the magazine Jump SQthe manga Blue Exorcist went into hiatus in July 2021 and then resumed serialization in May 2022. The success of the work contributed to the arrival of two anime series, (2011 and 2017), of the OVA Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Homeand a film.

In Italy Blue Exorcist is published by Sandwiches under its own brand Planet Manga.

