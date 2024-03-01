













Blue Exorcist returned with its third season that will no longer be run by A-1 Pictures. This time the arc of the school festival and the war will be adapted. The episodes are released weekly and I tell you the details so you don't suffer from spoilers.

Blue Exorcist will have a delivery of twelve episodes by Studio VOLN. Currently, we are waiting for the ninth chapter that will bring us more action, after which we will see if the installment manages to renew its release.

Blue Exorcist: When is chapter 9 coming out?

Chapter 9 of Blue Exorcist will premiere on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The previous one was titled “Determination” and still allowed us to see some of Izumo's past and part of the infiltration of the group of exorcists fighting to save her.

The next chapter will reveal more of the struggle of our wonderful cast. Gedoin's plans become increasingly bloody. What gloom will fall on the shoulders of the exorcists?

Blue Exorcist: What time does chapter 9 come out?

The different schedules vary depending on the time zones and as we know that LATAM fans They are in different places, here we leave the hours, so that you can see it immediately and no one will spoil it for you:

Mexico: 12:00 pm

El Salvador: 12:00 pm

Costa Rica: 12:00 pm

Nicaragua: 12:00 pm

Honduras: 12:00 pm

Guatemala: 12:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Panama: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Cuba: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

And you, from where do you watch the adventures of Yukio and Rin?

Where can I watch Blue Exorcist?

The chapters of Blue Exorcist are released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GTV, GYT, MBS, THK, UHB and RKB, but the distribution license is handled by Prime Video and Crunchyroll. However, on the orange platform it is available for LATAM, on Prime it is for the northern territory (USA).

Source: Studio VOLN

In the next chapter we will see all the friends trying to maintain order. After Izumo's kidnapping things became complicated, but there was also more light about the Illuminati. The ninth episode follows, which promises a lot of action.

What is Blue Exorcist about?

Blue Exorcist It is one of the most interesting shonen, tells the story of the children of Satan who strangely become exorcists and the peace of the world will depend on them.

The story begins with both children in the care of a priest, the boys have very different natures, but both are very powerful in their own way. One bad day, evil will attack his home and his adoptive father will die revealing the truth.

From that moment on, Rin and Yukio Okumura will have to face a world that hates them because of their biological father. However, both will fight for humanity, which is the environment in which they were born.

At the moment, Both will have to protect their friends and deal with a world at war with the thresholds of the abyss.

