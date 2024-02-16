













Blue Exorcist, episode 7 of season 3: when to watch the new episode and at what time









Blue Exorcist season three confirmed twelve episodes of release, so we would already be halfway through the delivery. This part of the series will adapt the arc of The festival and that of War.

Blue Exorcist: When is chapter 7 coming out?

Chapter 7 of the third season of Blue Exorcist will premiere on Sunday, February 18, 2024. We know that delivery is Sunday, so we have a great consolation prize after finishing the weekend.

In chapter 6 we saw how the team is still trying to rescue Izumo, also The past of the girl – and her family – is narrated, the connections she has with the people of the Illuminati are clarified, as well as a little of how dark her life became. –which explains a little about his current attitude–.

So it is likely that in episode 7 we will have a little more action that will be motivated by the previous episode that was more sensitive.

A teaser for episode 7 was released and this allows us to see that The battles will be fought in a fun space, although the boys are only worried about their friend. Let's see how this moment turns out in which Rin, desperate, draws his sword.

Blue Exorcist: What time does chapter 7 come out?

Chapter 7 of the third season of Blue Exorcist It has different launch times that depend on the area you are in; and as we know that Rin and Yukio fans are found in different parts of LATAM, we leave you several of the schedules, find your area here:

Mexico: 12:30

El Salvador: 12:30

Costa Rica: 12:30

Nicaragua: 12:30

Honduras: 12:30

Guatemala: 12:30

Peru: 13:30

Ecuador: 13:30

Colombia: 13:30

Panama: 13:30

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 15:30

Argentina: 15:30

And you, from which side do you see Blue Exorcist season three? Did you like the change of studio?

Where can I watch the third season of Blue Exorcist?

Blue Exorcist has an original premiere on the Tokyo MX channel; however, Crunchyroll is the one who has the original license for the release. As if this were not enough, the orange platform also has the previous couple of seasons.

Source: Studio VOLN

If you want more information about Blue ExorcistI leave you the official page here. There is launch information, staff, music, among much more.

We recommend you: What is Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist about and why is it the perfect time to get to know it?

What is Blue Exorcist about?

Blue Exorcist It takes place in a world in which there is an Association of Exorcists that rid the world of all evil, yet ordinary people do not know what is happening.

A famous exorcist decides to raise a pair of orphans who turn out to be children of Satan, and he tries to raise them without their knowing it. However, fate catches up with them and after the murder of their adoptive father, both Yukio and Rin will have to take charge of their bond with the dark lord while trying to live as their exorcist father taught them.

Both young people will try to defend the world from evil while maintaining faith in what their adoptive father taught them.

The third season –with several substantial changes with respect to the manga– adapts the beginning of the exorcists' war against the other world.

