













Blue Exorcist, episode 6 of season 3: when to watch the new episode and at what time









The third season of Blue Exorcist It will have twelve episodes that will adapt the Festival arc and the introduction to the war.

Blue Exorcist: When is chapter 6 coming out?

The delivery of Blue Exorcist It is released every Sunday, so we are ready for an action-packed day right at the end of the beloved weekend.

Chapter 6 of the third season of Blue Exorcist will arrive on Sunday, February 11, 2024. And fans are looking forward to the episode because in issue #5, the exorcists acknowledged an unexpected betrayal and now try to rescue Izumo Kamiki, their less friendly companion.

The girl has a very strong character but we all know that she also appreciates exorcists. Now that she is in danger, we will be able to see her friendship strengthened, as they will do everything possible to rescue her from her.

Chapter number will be full of action, are you ready?

Blue Exorcist: What time does chapter 6 come out?

We know that fans of Blue Exorcist They are everywhere in LATAM, that's why I leave you the different chapter release times so you don't miss it. Below I show you the hours:

Mexico: 12:30

El Salvador: 12:30

Costa Rica: 12:30

Nicaragua: 12:30

Honduras: 12:30

Guatemala: 12:30

Peru: 13:30

Ecuador: 13:30

Colombia: 13:30

Panama: 13:30

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 15:30

Argentina: 15:30

So, will you spend your afternoon with Rin and Kuro?

Where can I watch Blue Exorcist?

The third season of Blue Exorcist was released in Tokyo MX, however, The official distribution of the series is in charge of Crunchyroll.

Source: Studio VOLN

Source: Studio VOLN

The streaming platform also has a couple of previous seasons. Remember that this pair was directed by A-1 Pictures, while the new installment is in the hands of Studio VOLN.

So the differences – which are quite a few – are due to this change.

We recommend you: Solo Leveling: Will it fill the gap left by Attack on Titan? Is it the dark shonen of the moment?

What is Blue Exorcist about?

Blue Exorcist It is an anime that presents us with a supernatural world that is being infested with demons.. The exorcists of the Academy of the Cross aim to protect humanity.

However, no one expects Satan's children to be among us. The positive thing is that the boys were raised as humans by a high-ranking exorcist and now that their father has been murdered, they will seek peace by protecting their other loved ones from chaos. from hell.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)