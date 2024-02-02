













The third season of Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist: When is chapter 5 coming out?

Next Sunday, February 4, 2024, chapter 5 of Blue Exorcist. Let us remember that it is one of the most important deliveries of the season and because of this its Sunday release is quite anticipated.

In the previous chapter we saw the boys making their strategies to invite a girl to the festival. In the last moment, Rin had the company of Shiemi and managed to have a pleasant time. However, things will not last as long this way, because the conflict of war is already looming.

The portals to darkness have begun to open and cannot be contained, the team of exorcists will have to prepare for the worst and must begin to work as a team in a harmonious way if they want to save the world.

“You guys… Thanks for trusting me until now. But at the end of the day, this is who I am.” [via Episode 4: Insider] pic.twitter.com/4lBwSaDnRj — Blue Exorcist Anime (English) (@BlueExorcistUSA) January 31, 2024

The positive thing is that in the previous episodes in which they practice, they have shown to be on a good path thanks to Konekomaru. On the other hand, it should be noted that the infiltrator is also surprising. Let's see how it all turns out.

Blue Exorcist: What time does chapter 5 premiere?

We know that the fans of Blue Exorcist They are spread all over the world, especially in Latin America, that is why we tell you the different schedules so that you do not miss the brand new premiere.

12:30

Mexico: 12:30

El Salvador: 12:30

Costa Rica: 12:30

Nicaragua: 12:30

Honduras: 12:30

Guatemala: 12:30

Peru: 13:30

Ecuador: 13:30

Colombia: 13:30

Panama: 13:30

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.



Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 15:30

Argentina: 15:30

What part of Latam do you see? Blue Exorcist? Are you looking forward to the premiere?

Where can I watch Blue Exorcist?

Blue Exorcist It has a couple of seasons and are available on the platform Crunchyroll, which has the official distribution license.

Source: A-1 Pictures

In addition, the platform also has other of the most important winter 2024 releases available, such as Metallic Rouge, The Apothecary Diaries –which is still on broadcast–, Solo Leveling, among others. Which one do you follow?

What is Blue Exorcist about?

Blue Exorcist tells the story of Rin and Yukio who are the pair of children of Satan, however, they were raised by a priest who is murdered by the same dark forces. After that, Rin will discover the truth and the world of exorcists to which her brother already belonged. Due to his power he will have the task of confronting the darkness that his real father spreads throughout the world.

He will enter the Academy of the Cross and forge important bonds with other exorcists; Together they will have to protect the universe from entities invisible to normal people.

