Blue Exorcist It is one of the most interesting shonen of early 2024. It was not expected to return, but it even came from a new studio. The third season had even more changes than the previous ones, so it is important to follow the anime, I will tell you how and where to watch chapter 11.

The third season of Blue Exorcist It is directed by Studio VOLN and adapts the arc of the School Festival and the War against the Illuminati. We see the group of friends reunited again to try to appease evil and close the doors of the underworld. The new season will feature the release of only twelve chapters, so there are only a couple left before we say goodbye to Rin.

When does Blue Exorcist chapter 11 come out?

Chapter 11 of the third season of Blue Exorcist will premiere on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Chapter 10 was titled “Friendship” and we finally got to see Izumo out of danger after terrible torture and seeing the group of exorcists fight with all their power.

It was all worth it when her friend not only managed to escape, but now, the boys are real friends. Chapter 11 will be called “Pink Spider” and could be quite entertaining especially for Rin and Yukio. What will be the new thing that Mephisto proposes? Will the season point to renewal with the last couple of episodes? We'll find out soon!

The last couple of episodes have been some of the most emotional. The reunion and acceptance of friends after the danger has been one of the best moments of the season.

What time does episode 11 of Blue Exorcist come out?

Chapter 11 titled “Pink Spider” will be released in different time zones depending on your areabut since we know that exorcist fans are everywhere in Latam, we decided to show it here:

Mexico: 12:00 pm

El Salvador: 12:00 pm

Costa Rica: 12:00 pm

Nicaragua: 12:00 pm

Honduras: 12:00 pm

Guatemala: 12:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Panama: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Cuba: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

And you, from where will you see Blue Exorcist?

Where can I watch Blue Exorcist?

Officially, the shonen anime series premieres in Japan through Tokyo MX and BS11. However, The official distribution license for Latam is in charge of Crunchyroll, which releases its translated and edited chapters without fail every Sunday.

What is Blue Exorcist about?

Blue Exorcist is a shonen anime that is set in a supernatural world. The protagonist is Rin, an exorcist who is the son of Satan. Although, it should be noted, he did not know it.

He was raised by a priest and after his murder, he discovered the truth and decided to use his power for good. His adoptive father was the one who raised him as a human. Rin also has a brother, who is the complete opposite of him, but is also less powerful.. Together they will have to face their father's evil, and they will also have to deal with the prejudices that the other exorcists have against them.

Orphaned, the boys will have to work hard to hone their skills while making friends.

Let us remember that, previously the delivery was in charge of the A-1 Pictures studio, however, now it is in the hands of Studio VOLN, which has to once again face the fact of making dense adjustments to its adaptation of the manga.

