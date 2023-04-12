The blue dragons they returned to the Mediterranean after more than 300 years without an appearance on the beaches of Torrevieja, Orihuela and Gardamar del Segura in Spain.

biologists and naturalists They are surprised by the appearance of several specimens of blue dragon on these beaches, they are marine invertebrates, similar to sea slugs, they have a unique dark blue color on the belly and silver on the back that gives them perfect camouflage on the surface. of the sea, since they live floating face up in the superficial layer of the sea.

Blue dragons are not as dangerous as believed, since they are capable of concentrating in their tissues the stinging cells characteristic of the species they consume. They are regularly confused with one of the most poisonous nudibranchs on the planet because the caravel is among their prey. portuguese

The discovery of these strange marine beings in the Mediterranean has been described by researchers as an extraordinary discovery that has returned this rare species to the scientific pages through the journal ‘Mediterranean Marine Science’ and ‘Quercus’.

The blue dragons They are present in tropical and subtropical oceans, the authorities maintain the care of tourists to avoid some type of accident, therefore, they warned the public of the appearance of these animals on the beaches.