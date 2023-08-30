Home page World

From: Stefan Wieczorek

A bather found the rare marine animal in the sand in Torrevieja, which the University of Murcia is now investigating. In the event of further sightings, a biologist is asking citizens for information.

Torrevieja – See the blue dragon from the sea with your own eyes. Quite a few have wished for that since scientists announced this year that the legendary sea creature had been documented on Spain’s Mediterranean beaches for the first time in centuries. That was a small sensation Emergence of the Blue Dragon on the Costa Blanca. On August 16th, such a Glaucus atlanticus lay on the La Mata beach in Torrevieja. A bather found the animal still alive and correctly handed it over to the lifeguards. In addition, a violet snail, on which the blue dragon feeds, lay nearby, reports costa-nachrichten.com.s

Costa Blanca: Blue dragon on the beach – Found alive, soon deceased

The Blue Dragon was last seen off Spain’s Mediterranean beaches, here Canary Islands © Canary Islands Government, Alfredo Ubierna Leon

The city biologist of Torrevieja, Juan Antonio Pujol, announced the recent discovery of the blue dragon on the Costa Blanca. At the same time he announced the sad news that the blue dragon, found alive on the beach, died a short time later. Now the remains of the small sea creature are in the care of the Zoology department at the University of Murcia, where Pujol works. Glaucus atlaticus is a mysterious creature that has been little researched. However, it is known that the approximately two centimeters long, strikingly blue shimmering animal usually stays in large swarms of its kind.

“But if one gets on shore, they die quickly because they’re easily attacked or they dissipate within minutes,” Juan Antonio Pujol explained on his Facebook page, Cronicas Naturales Torrevieja, where the biologist is frequent about fascinating species reported from Spain’s Mediterranean coast. The researcher waited several days before publicizing the finding of the live blue dragon on Torrevieja beach, hoping that more specimens would appear. However, that was not the case. If you spot a blue dragon in the area, please do biologists by email communicate.

With caution: “The first in scientific literature in 300 years”

The Blue Dragon itself is not dangerous to humans. However, it may be that the poison of an animal that he has eaten is inside like the Portuguese galley located. Thus, the Glaucus atlaticus should only be treated with great caution. The new find of the species joins the eight blue dragons documented since 2021 in Guardamar, Orihuela and Torrevieja. “They were the first recorded in the scientific literature for the Mediterranean Sea in 300 years,” writes Pujol. “But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be sighted at some point in those three centuries.”