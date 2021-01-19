The blue dollar quote this Tuesday, January 19 at $ 153.00 for the purchase and $ 159.00 for the sale. The gap between the blue and the official dollar it is 81%.

In this way, the blue dollar remains stable with respect to the last quote with which the day began and without variations since last Friday.

He blue dollar value it has a substantial difference with the official dollar, which is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How was the price of the blue dollar and its evolution in January 2020

Blue dollar quote Tap to explore the data Infographic: Clarion

Why is it called a blue dollar?

The blue dollar It is the one that circulates on the black market and usually has a higher value than the official one. An explanation of its name indicates that it is so called because in English, “blue”, in addition to naming the color blue, refers to something “dark”.

Another theory relates it to the purchase operations through bonds or shares of companies known as “blue chips”. They also link it to the approximate color that appears when a fibron is applied to detect counterfeit bills.

Origin of the blue dollar

The concept of Dolar blue began to be used in Argentina as of 2011, as a result of the restrictions for the acquisition of foreign currency that the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) and the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic began to apply under the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

These limitations They gained new momentum in December 2019, after President Alberto Fernández’s announcements about the Economic Emergency Law. There, the implementation of the tourist dollar and the 30% tax on the purchase of dollars for savings and tourism was promoted. It came into effect on Monday, December 23, when it was announced in the Official Gazette.

Blue dollar price today

This generates that sectors that travel abroad choose to buy dollars in the black market, thus generating an increase in the price of the blue dollar.

It should also be noted that the exchange rate remains in force and that, therefore, the purchase of the official dollar continues limited by the Central Bank only $ 200 per month if it is done by online transaction or 100 dollars if it is done by the window.