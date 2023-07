How did you feel about the content of this article?

Currency exchange in Buenos Aires: the parallel value of the dollar in Argentina surpassed the barrier of 500 pesos | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The blue dollar, parallel exchange rate of the American currency in Argentina, surpassed the barrier of 500 pesos this Wednesday (12) and reached a new record. According to information from the Clarín newspaper, around 4 pm, it was being traded at US$ 503 for sale at exchange offices and US$ 498 for purchase. The official dollar, in turn, had risen to US$ 275.50.

In the midst of the economic crisis aggravated by Peronism, fiscal imbalances and the shortage of dollars in Argentina, exacerbated by a severe drought that had a major impact on the agricultural sector, made it difficult for the country to meet the goals of the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the first and second quarters of this year.

In this way, the Argentine government announced last week the postponement to July 31 of this month’s capital maturities with the fund.

This Thursday (13), Argentina’s National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) will release the country’s inflation figures for June. In May, the price variation reached 114.2% in the interannual index.