At the end of the week, the blue dollar remains at $ 151, the same level at which it had closed on Thursday. After the increases on Monday and Tuesday, which led it to touch $ 154, in the following days it fell to park at $ 151.

The fall of four pesos of the informal dollar in two days is linked to the reappearance in the call market “friendly hands”, operators related to the Government that go out to sell currencies below the price that averages in the caves of the city.

As the blue dollar market is very small – it is estimated that on the days with the highest volume it does not exceed US $ 10 million– with a couple of specific interventions it is possible to “induce” it downwards.

Despite the fact that the market is so small, it makes a lot of noise in the financial circuit and contributes to generating expectations that hit about inflation. For this reason, the Government does not take its eyes off the blue variation.

In April the blue dollar went from $ 139 to $ 162. The jump took place on horseback from the inflation data for March, which reached 4.8%. Added to this was the outbreak of the pandemic – which rekindled fears that mobility restrictions will be reinforced – and the low rates that discourage placements in pesos.

In addition, in a few weeks the Central Bank prioritized the accumulation of reserves rather than intervention in the financial dollar market to control the evolution of cash with liquid and the MEP dollar. This allowed these prices to readjust upward, which gave the blue dollar air to regain ground.

Thus ended the foreign exchange summer that had kept different types of dollars running behind inflation so far this year. In April the alternative three dollars beat inflation -estimated at 4% – since they rose between 6 and 7%.

The exception was the official dollar, which has been slowing down and last month it barely rose 1.7%, which reaffirms the Government’s intention to use it as an inflationary anchor.

The economic team steps in to control the alternative dollars.

So far in May, the official dollar moved just 0.3% -the wholesaler is trading at $ 93.83-, while financial dollars advance 1%.

The retail dollar is trading at $ 99.36 in the Central Bank average and reaches $ 163.5 with taxes and surcharges.

This Friday, the dollar counted with liquid, which allows foreign currency to be withdrawn from the country, rises 0.6%, to $ 158.5. While the MEP dollar, which is traded on the Buenos Aires stock market, fell 0.3%, to $ 153.8.

Shares go up

.Country risk, the JP Morgan indicator that measures the surcharge that Argentina pays for borrowing, falls 0.3% and reaches 1582 basis points.

In the Buenos Aires stock market, the Merval rises 2.5%, with the entire central panel in green and peaks of 5% for Cresud.

. In New York, Argentine stocks also show marked increases, with hikes of up to 5% for Globant and Pampa Energía.

AQ