The serenade to the Virgen de los Dolores last night brought together thousands of blue Lorca residents on Nogalte street, from Corredera to Portugal avenue. There they waited for their most special moment of the year to take place: seeing the Dolorosa appear through the door of the church of San Francisco. In the moments before, they waved their handkerchiefs in the air and shouted cheers to their brotherhood, but the crowd fell silent when, complying with the solemn protocol, the baroque temple was opened for the holder of the Paso Azul at 12 o’clock at night. All eyes turned to her. The throne advanced a few meters rocked by the 92 portapasos to the rhythm of the Virgin’s hymn, performed by the members of the Roman band, while portapasos and confreres sang the lyrics. «It is inevitable to get emotional when listening to the anthem and thousands of people singing it. Crying prevents me from continuing, I get a lump in my throat, “the musical director of the Paso Azul bands, Andrés Sánchez, admitted to LA VERDAD.

This is a “moment of respect and deep devotion. It means so much”, explained the president of the Association of Our Lady of Sorrows, Tana García, standing before the image next to the president of Paso Azul, José María Miñarro. “I see her come out of it, but I also perceive the suffering of the porters” due to the difficulty involved in crossing the threshold of the temple with the throne.

La Dolorosa remained only seven minutes before the doors of the church, a symbolic number for the Brotherhood, which alludes to the Seven Sorrows of the Virgin. The serene size of Capuz wore the blue cloak that Francisco Cayuela devised for her in 1904, under it, a lace mantilla made in the 19th century in Brussels needlepoint and the pink dress inspired by the one the Virgin wears on the banner The reflection. In her hands, the gold and platinum dagger, a gift from the Blues, and the crown that was imposed on her in the canonical coronation ceremony 25 years ago.

See also Via crucis general, this year with the Refuge The carving of Capuz remained only seven minutes at the door of the temple, during which madness broke out

The image was on the embossed silver throne made by the Sevillian goldsmith Juan Borrero, adorned with more than 2,000 roses beautifully placed in vases. The Association of Our Lady of Sorrows dedicated all day yesterday to the preparations for the serenade and, when the doors of San Francisco were closed, the preparations for the mass began for the associates, which will take place at 12 noon. in honor of the Virgen de los Dolores.

The explosion of the bands



But the night of the serenade is a party, a celebration for the blues, who feel it is exclusively theirs and they showed it through music and cheers. At the end of the act, the five bands made up of a total of 230 people began a parade through Corredera to continue through Juan de Toledo and Lope Gisbert and return again to the surroundings of San Francisco. They sang the hymn ‘Las Caretas’ incessantly, spurred on by the intense emotion they had just experienced outside the gates of their religious headquarters. They were accompanied by members of the board of the Brotherhood of Farmers and a large group of collaborators for the placement of the flags on the balconies where the collections will be held today. “We have spent a whole year of rehearsals, of sacrifice and of preparing the repertoire for just one week, and we give absolutely everything,” said the coordinator of the bands.

Today La Dolorosa will be the only religious image in the first procession and will be accompanied by hundreds of women with the classic Spanish mantilla

First thing in the morning, the doors of the church will open again to receive hundreds of people eager to see the Virgin on her name day and dozens of centers and bouquets of flowers with affectionate greeting cards will begin to arrive. institutions, associations and individuals. These will be placed before the throne.

A human tower of blue supports a boy shouting cheers at the gate of San Francisco.



A. Ribón / AGM







Today the head of the Brotherhood of Farmers will be the only religious image of the first procession of Lorca’s passion cycle and will be accompanied by hundreds of women dressed in the classic Spanish mantilla. More association medals have been awarded this year than in recent years to young women who wish to join the Friday of Sorrows procession. The president said that one of her main objectives is that the new generations begin to relate to El Paso in this way and that “they have that feeling for our Virgin.”

Tonight, the delicate throne with the size of Capuz will be rocked again by its bearers along the main avenue of Juan Carlos I Avenue before thousands of people in its stands, to the rhythm of his anthem, performed this time by the Mater Musical Group Painful, while a shower of rose petals falls on her canopy. “We’re right behind and as we play we see that movement and the blues get excited and we can’t help but get excited too. It is worth experiencing it, it is a privilege”, affirms Andrés Sánchez convinced.