This species, which has only begun to spread in our country about ten years ago, is rich in polyunsaturated fats, in particular Omega 3, known for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antihypertensive and hypolipidemic properties

rich in protein, low in fat and calories. It can be found in supermarkets and fishmongers and chefs offer it on menus to enjoy its own steamed pulp in salads or to season spaghetti. We are talking about the blue crab (Callinectes sapidus), the crustacean that is selling like hot cakes even just for the curiosity of tasting it, given that a alien species of the Mediterranean. Not in fact typical of our places, native to the eastern coasts of the United States, distributed from Canada to Argentina. probably arrived in Italy through the ballast waters which allow ships that are not fully loaded to maintain their trim during navigation. Once they reach their destination, the ships unload the water and marine life they have with them.

Delicate flavour In countries where the blue crab has long been its normal consumption. According to US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of edible part of the blue crab has 87 kcal, 18.1 g. of protein, 1.08 of total fat and traces of carbohydrates (0.04 g.). After prawns and lobsters, crabs are the most important group of crustaceans for fishing in the world – begins Ernesto Azzurro, research manager of the Institute for Biological Resources and Marine Biotechnology (Cnr-Irbim) of Ancona, co-author of some scientific studies on the blue crab and head of the UseIT project which promotes the use of alien species in Italy –. Blue crab has a delicate and persistent flavor, like that of other crabs. Its flavor is perceived on the palate leaner meat

compared to that of prawns. Has a high nutritional value and can satisfy the needs of each of us, also thanks to the fact that calories are few and this makes the most talked about crustacean of the moment a food that it can also be included in a low-calorie diet. In fact, all crabs have a fat content of less than 5 percent. The blue one is also characterized by the presence of polyunsaturated fatty acids, in particular Omega 3

known for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antihypertensive and hypolipidemic properties.

Because claws and belly are blue Ernesto Azzurro continues: in any case it is important to make a distinction regarding his pulp: that which is found in the claws and in the chest is the noblest part. In fact, the greatest amount of cholesterol is present in the head, as is the case with prawns, and in the liver. You can eat blue crabs if you don’t have diet problems. In particular, the liver (or hepatopancreas), scooped out and put in a pan to fry, an excellent base for adding flavor to the preparation of a risotto or a pasta. Claws and belly are blue for the presence of two pigmentsi, but one of the two decomposes when the crustacean is cooked which, thus, loses its characteristic colour.

Vitamins and minerals Blue crab also has an important presence of vitamins e minerals. Also according to reports from the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of edible portion have vitamin C (3 mg), vitamin B3 (2.7 mg), vitamin B1 (0.08 mg), vitamin A (5 IU or International Unit ) and many minerals such as calcium (89 mg), phosphorus (229 mg), potassium (329 mg), sodium (293 mg), zinc (3.54 mg), selenium (37.4 mg). Let's dispel a myth that is circulating on the web: both males and females can be eaten and not only males as we read online – recommends the expert -. What can happen a difference in nutritional values: they can be scarcer if a female crab is being consumed which is dedicating its energies to the load of eggs (she lays up to 8 million per brood and they can be eaten) which she carries in her womb.

Nothing is thrown away What remains of the crustacean after having eaten its pulp can be recovered in a sustainable way and with zero waste. In Tunisia, for example, where the blue crab explosion has been going on since 2016, the remains are dried in a dryer, crushed and the powder obtained is used as a fertilizer in agriculture precisely because of its mineral richness – adds the researcher -. An alternative is the extraction of chitin from the carapace, the substance that makes the shell so hard, a polysaccharide such as cellulose: it could find use in the textile, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors.

Other edible alien species There are many other alien species they can have ecological impacts equally important to those of the blue crab, an omnivore voracious of mussels, clams, crustaceans and seaweed, and which could be destined for human consumption even if nobody talks about it – continues Azzurro -. I am referring, for example, to Ark shellsformerly known by the name of Scafarcabivalve species present in abnormal quantities in the Adriatic.

Curiosity In Italy, the first reports of blue crab date back to 1949, as reported by Arpa Veneto, but it has only been around ten years since this species has begun to spreadthe. Within it, cannibalism is a common phenomenon. The use of these crustaceans as new fishing resources is the strategy adopted by many Mediterranean countries to manage the problem in the long term. To support this strategy, the Cnr researchers prepared a short questionnaire (here the link) aimed at all citizens, even those who have never tasted crab.