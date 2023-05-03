Home page World

A beautiful view and a stiff breeze can be expected from a walk on the Baltic Sea beach. For a walker, however, the beach held a sensational find.

Bremen – On Usedom, an island in the Baltic Sea on the Polish border, a very special beach resident was discovered near the Ahlbeck pier: a blue crab. “Which has never been found here before,” said Ines Martin from the German Maritime Museum in Stralsund of the German Press Agency. “It’s really a sensation.” Actually, the blue crab comes from the American east coast. The find is the first evidence of the crab in the German Baltic Sea.

Sensational find on the Baltic Sea – walkers first discovered a blue crab

The walker immediately noticed that it was a special crab, especially the blue color made that clear. The blue crab differs from the native crabs primarily in its size, as it is unusually large at around 20 centimeters wide. The finder informed the maritime museum, which quickly confirmed that it was a sensational find.

Blue crabs come from the American East Coast, now one has been discovered for the first time on the German Baltic Sea coast. (Iconic image) © Edwin Remsberg/Imago

The first record of the blue crab in Europe was around 1900 on the French Atlantic coast. There have also been finds in the North Sea, the first in 1964 near the town of Cuxhaven in Lower Saxony. In the Baltic Sea, on the other hand, according to Martin, only two finds are known that are mentioned in the literature. Both times, however, the blue crab was spotted significantly further north. The discovery on Usedom is the first time that a blue crab has been found in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was found.

First discovery of a blue crab on the German Baltic Sea – a sensation

The find is also of interest to Baltic Sea fishermen who are in crisis due to declining fish stocks. Blue crabs are edible. “The muscle meat in the limbs in particular is considered a delicacy,” said Martin. According to the biologist, how the blue crab got into the Baltic Sea can only be guessed at. The animals can get lost or be driven by certain currents.

But there is one fly in the ointment – the specimen was already dead. For the maritime museum, the discovered blue crab is still a lucky find. It is now on display there and can be viewed. However, the blue crab is not the only rare find, recently one Found monkfish, which is also not native to the Baltic Sea. (kiba/dpa)