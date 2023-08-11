From number one enemy of mussels and clams to delicious and nutritious dish. It could be the future of the notorious blue crab, which has also become the protagonist of a government intervention to counteract the damage to the shellfish farming sector of this sea predator that arrived in the Mediterranean from North America. “The blue crab is voracious and is causing damage to the ecology and economy of marine areas, but it can become an ally at the table. It is rich in high quality protein and low in saturated fatty acids. Therefore a shield for the heart but watch the salt levels”. This was underlined to Adnkronos Salute by Mauro Minelli, immunologist and professor of ‘Fundamentals of dietetics and nutrition’ at the LUM University, analyzing the characteristics of the ‘Callinectes sapidus’ or blue crab.

“In recent years, an increasing number of specimens have been found along the Mediterranean coasts – recalls Minelli – Thinking of the possibility of using it as a food in our daily menus or, perhaps, of finding it in the list of fish-based dishes of the Italian restaurants, it may be appropriate to analyze its nutritional properties to understand whether or not its use can bring benefits to our health.According to analyzes already carried out and made known by the US Department of Agriculture, a portion of 100 grams of blue crab meat provides approximately 87 kcal, given by 0.04 g of carbohydrates, 1.08 g of fat – of which just 0.22 g of saturated fat, i.e. the bad ones – and about 18g of protein, with a high presence of salt (732.5 mg).It can be deduced – he notes – that blue crab is a valuable source of high quality protein, is suitable for those who want to control their carbohydrate intake and are an excellent option to promote health cardiac as low in saturated fatty acids, notoriously harmful to health”.

Being a crustacean, then, “it certainly has a high content of minerals such as zinc, selenium, copper, as well as group B vitamins and vitamins E and D – analyzes Minelli – But, considering the high salt content, these crustaceans must pay particular attention to hypertensive people and people with kidney disease and water retention, as well as allergic subjects considering – he concludes – the important histamine-liberating properties typical of this type of food”.