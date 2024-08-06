Blue Crab: Lollobrigida, Enrico Caterino Commissioner

Enrico Caterino has been appointed commissioner for the Blue Crab. The Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry announced this Francesco Lollobrigida at a press conference at Palazzo Chigi with the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

“The appointment of the commissioner envisages a strategic action. If the results of the discussions show a need for new funding, the government will not back down”, the minister added. “Resources are needed to resolve issues from a strategic point of view but also contingencies, such as compensation for damages. We will meet the shared and agreed needs until the emergency phase is over, which must be accompanied by the strategic phase”.