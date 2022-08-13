Blue Commandos: will they return to the north side or not to see Millionaires?

The Blue commandsbar of millionairesis still waiting for them to be authorized to return to the north side grandstand of the stadium El Campinbut this request could take longer.

Although it has been speculated that the bar could make its return to the stands in the match against Jaguars from date 8 of the League, next week, this idea is practically ruled out.

Currently, the north side grandstand is known as family grandstandso the bar does not have access to that location, where it was located in previous years.

For now they will not return

Internal problems at the Comandos Azules de Millonarios bar put the authorities on alert. Photo: JOHN WILSON VIZCAINO / ET FILE

In the last week there was a new meeting of the District Football Commissionin which several issues were put on the table, such as the request of the bar to return to the north side.

However, as EL TIEMPO learned unofficially, the answer for now is negative. This is due to the fact that the grandstand is committed as a family area, that is to say that there are commitments made with subscriptions for that location and even commercial and social commitments. In addition, the Committee is still evaluating the relevance of authorizing this possibility.

The decision would be to not allow, at least for this semester, the return of Commandos to said platform.

They are evaluating making some pilots, but these are yet to be confirmed. From the outset, that return in the game against Jaguares would be ruled out, as was said on social networks.

In fact, a few weeks ago it became known that the District Institute of Recreation and Sports He had given the green light to the club so that the transfer of fans from the stands could be carried out.

The bar is prohibited from entering the north, so it has had to share space with the other organized fans, BlueRain.



SPORTS

more sports news