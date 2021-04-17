Full of morale after qualifying for the semifinals of the Champions defeating Liverpool in the quarterfinals and winning the classic on a day in which Atlético’s stumble against Betis put the lead on shot but destroyed by casualties and fatigue, Real Madrid begins its final challenge for the League title by visiting a Getafe who needs to win at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to see permanence closer and will try to take advantage of the multiple absences of the whites to surprise and return to the path of victory 50 days after beating Valencia, their last victory in the championship.

The strenuous season continues to wreak havoc on the infirmary of the whole of Chamartín, which attends the appointment with its neighbor to the south of the Community of Madrid with barely 16 players available, of them only thirteen from the field, which means that Zinedine Zidane will only have three bullets in the chamber to make the changes, except for the goalkeepers, in a duel in which Getafe’s emergencies must be added to the possible drop in adrenaline that the targets could suffer after ten days of enormous physical and emotional demand that have left the team in a position to tie a double that in January seemed like a chimera.

At that cruising speed that has allowed you to link fourteen encounters without knowing defeat since he fell against Levante at the Alfredo Di Stéfano – eleven wins and three draws – Real Madrid has taken hold to weather the incessant list of setbacks that turned the call that Zidane offered this Saturday more into a part of war than a sports summons .

The main escabechina is behind, where none of the four footballers with the starting belt will set foot in the Coliseum. Out after testing positive for coronavirus Sergio Ramos and Varane -the captain would have missed the crash anyway when he was injured-, with Carvajal still in cotton to avoid a relapse of the mishap in the right thigh that has him since mid-February in the dry dock, Lucas Vázquez ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a sprained cruciate ligament in his left knee and Nacho sanctioned when he saw the yellow against Barça and completed the cycle, after the last training session the Mendy is also absent, who suffers an overload in the soleus of the left leg.

The French left-back was one of the few who had been saved to date from the plague of injuries that has been lacerating Real Madrid since the start of the season and his loss leaves Zidane with only four defenders, including Victor Chust, Castilla central that he already shot in the unfortunate visit to Alcoyano and who also played four minutes against Getafe in the first round. The Valencian, one of the pillars of the first white subsidiary, will form a couple in the axis of the rear with Militao, whom his notable performances against Liverpool and Barça have brought out. Odriozola and Marcelo, two troops who are usually in the pillory for their defensive gaps, will complete a plot of circumstances.

Benzema, doubt



In the core Casemiro is missing, sent off in the classic. The loss of the Brazilian, “one of the best in the world in his position” as stressed by José Bordalás, opens the option of Zidane putting together a double pivot with Kroos and Modric, or Valverde if he decides to give rest to the German or Croatian, very fatigued both, and draw a line of three ahead to which Isco, Asensio, Vinicius and Rodrygo choose since Hazard, despite continuing to train with apparent normality with the group, was once again out of the call. Above The presence of Benzema cannot even be taken for granted, who drags annoyances after Milner’s tough entry at Anfield. In the event that Zidane reserves the striker, who has accumulated nine goals in his last seven league games, for what lies ahead, the gap would be covered by Mariano.

Bordalás has much less headaches with eleven. The Getafe coach recovers Chakla and only loses Cucho Hernández and Cabaco due to injury. The azulones, fifteenth in the table, have four cushion points with respect to the descent, they have only added one victory in the last twelve days, they are, together with Eibar, the team that has scored the fewest goals so far this season (22) and they haven’t beat Real Madrid in the league since the 2012-13 academic year, but this season they already beat Barça and drew with Atlético at the Coliseum. “We do not face any game thinking about another result that is not victory,” remarked his coach.