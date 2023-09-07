She received a lot of praise for her citizens’ initiative and speech in the House of Representatives on Thursday morning. Muriel van der Draaij (51) from Gouda pleaded from behind the podium for more women-friendly research into breast cancer. Her call was heard.
Serena Hoffman
Latest update:
18:26
