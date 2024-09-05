Blue Box is a work written and illustrated by Kōji Miura, the work was serialized under the Shuēisha label. It has been published since 2021 and currently has 162 manga chapters. An anime will arrive in the fall of 2024 and promises to give a twist to both spokon and shojo, and that is something we have all been waiting for for quite some time, keep reading and find out why it would be about to be one of the most important releases of the year.

Blue Box It received an anime adaptation by TMS Entertainment (Lupine, Hamtaro, Aishiteruze Baby, Fruits Basket, Dr. Stone, Kanojo, Okarishimasu) together with Telecom Animation Film (Astro Note, Nagatoro-san, Orange). It promises an animation of unaligned lines full of country warmth. It looks like a success from Shuēisha. I tell you what it is about and the most interesting details of the manga.

Everything you need to know before the premiere of Blue Box

What is Blue Box about?

Blue Box tells the story of a pair of boys who attend high school, Eimei Institute. Both have very specific and complicated goals: they want to reach and win the national championships with their respective sports teams.

Taiki Inomata is a young man who is part of the badminton team, and has a crush on a classmate who is his senpai, and who belongs to the basketball team. The girl is called Chinatsu Kano and, as in all shojo, something unexpected happens that forces her to move to Taiki’s house, because her parents are leaving Japan.

The youngsters begin to share space inside and outside of school, as they usually train together. However, that’s not all, there will be a love triangle from the beginning and later we will also see signs of another one.

However, despite all the ties of childhood friends, among other things, it seems that What begins with attraction and admiration could turn into affection and devotion.Both protagonists have their own goals and they work hard to get closer to them. In addition, they mutually inspire each other to continue on their paths and because of this, a beautiful story of self-love and romance emerges, two healthy issues that are generated in a wonderful way.

Source: Shuēisha

What’s special about Blue Box?

Blue Box It arrived at a time when dark shonen reigns, and its success is due to the fact that it shows us a new path for those of us who love stories in manga format. I mean, while on the one hand we have our classic hero, on the other, we make sure to perceive that the anguish and desperation of the world is projected.

Blue Box It does so partially, and with its own tropes. The story introduces us to a pair of young people who end up living together by chance. Both have enormous goals: to reach the national league with their respective teams, however, they do not limit themselves to that; it is hopeful that the young people remind us that even in the storm of one’s own (un)reachable dreams, there is —or should be— space to share and love.

Blue Box It starts off like the classic spokon, the path of tenacity, the mental and spiritual breakdown, the rigid discipline, the rivals who rise up before a corporeality that will barely try to break its limits, surely with little initial success, but it also presents us with genuine romance and constructive and healthy relationships.

Each of the protagonists has their own goals, But the joke of love is the accompaniment and the protagonists confirm this to us, both inspire each other to continue on the path that is often suffocating and unrewarding, however, despite this, the characters remain firm – between the longing for the other (the romantic interest) and on their complicated path to the top of personal success.

Blue Box manages to germinate both tropes and balance them, Because it contains the essence of both genres and maintains a surge that comes and goes, it refreshes us in an amazing way and allows us to rest both from the sorrow of the occasional disappointment of romance, and also from the weariness of the world, which puts obstacle after obstacle in the way of achieving our dreams.

Source: Shuēisha

The youth of Blue Box They come to teach us things that we may overlook or prefer to avoid.

Who are the characters in Blue Box?

Below I present to you the main cast of Blue Box:

Taiki Inomata: He is a first-year high school student, he is part of the badminton team and although he is not a privileged athlete, he puts a lot of effort into everything he does, managing to captivate the person he fell in love with.

Chinantsu Kano: She is a second-year high school student and belongs to the girls’ basketball team. The girl has a kind but strong personality and wants to lead her team to the national championship.

Hina Chono: The girl is a member of the gymnastics team, is Taiki’s classmate, and has deep romantic feelings for him. However, it seems that her classmate is far from feeling the same.

Kyo Kasahara: The protagonist’s best friend who possesses a particular wisdom, he is kind, caring and funny too, he can notice what is going on around him but allows everyone to grow and learn together. He is also part of the badminton team.

Kengo Haryū: He is a classmate of Chinatsu, who has Taiki as a rival in several ways, however, it seems that he slowly notices the boy’s scene and they begin to change their relationship.

They are the essential cast of Blue Box,which begins an interesting and extensive journey, like that of any spokon.

How many manga chapters does Blue Box have?

Shuēisha’s manga has 16 published volumes containing 162 chapters. If you want to read the latest episodes of Blue Box you can go to Shuēisha’s online page that edits and translates the title legally and for free (the last three chapters).

You can check it by here.

Source: Shuēisha

When is Blue Box coming out? Where can I watch the anime series?

Blue Box is the new anime coming under the Netflix domain in the fall of 2024, Although its debut in Japan was announced for October 3, in the West, the series will arrive on September 26, 2024, so we will have an early premiere to enjoy.

Blue Box promises to be one of the reigning anime of the season and the best of 2024. Are you ready to see the new romance that is based on learning, accompaniment and energy and commitment to individual soils?

