Little Alessio Mastroianni came into the world: an immense joy for mom Anna and dad Luigi, former tronista of Men and Women

An indescribable joy that of Luigi Mastroianni, who this morning became a father for his first time. The little one is called Alessio and is the fruit of the love that for about two years has linked the former tronista of Men and Women to Anna Scuderi, a beautiful girl who has nothing to do with the world of entertainment.

The most passionate viewers of Men and women they have certainly not forgotten Luigi Mastroianni. The Deejay, originally from Caltagirone, entered Maria De Filippi’s program studio for the first time in 2017, but his experience as a suitor did not end very well.

The following year Maria decided to keep him and let him sit on the throne, alongside Lorenzo Riccardi. From that second experience of his he came out with his suitor Irene Capuanobut their relationship didn’t last and ended soon after.

Meanwhile Luigi lived his life and became a real one social stars. His profile Instagram it currently has more than a million followers.

After some time, even his love life took a turn and the credit is all of Anna Scuderi. As told by the former tronista, she met her on an evening at the disco and, since then, they have practically never left each other.

Together they laid the foundation for a future together and last May the most beautiful announcement of all arrived, that of a pregnancy.

Luigi Mastroianni father

A few months later, again through posts on his account InstagramLuigi Mastroianni also has revealed the color that the bow would have had at the time of the birth of her baby.

In the video we see him and his Anna, in the beautiful gender reveal party organized for them, as they discover that they would soon welcome a little boy.

Today the eager wait is finally over and this morning, to the joy of mum and dad, the little one Alessio Mastroianni came into the world.

The former tronista has published a first story on Instagram yesterday evening, explaining that his Anna had entered the labor and that she would soon be in the delivery room.

This morning, then, the sweetest announcement. A video beautiful showing the little one for the first time just born.