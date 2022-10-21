Blue Ribbon in Dancing with the Stars: the choreographer and dance teacher, Samuel Peron became a father for his first time

After months of anxious waiting, the Italian television dancer, master of Dancing with the Stars, Samuel Peron he became a dad for his first time. His partner, actress Tania Bambaci, gave birth to little Leonardo. The joy of the new parents is irrepressible and the new dad took care of the social announcement.

A full year of conflicting emotionswhat Samuel Peron is experiencing, the beloved professional dancer in the cast of Dancing with the Stars.

TO last May everyone was moved by the news of the death of his beloved mother Gianna, which occurred for reasons that have not been disclosed.

He had thought about making the announcement Serena Bortonepresenter of Today is another day, who during an episode dedicated words of affection to both the dancer and her mother.

Then Samuel faced another difficult obstacle. The choreographer has in fact contracted the COVID-19 which caused him quite a few problems.

Summer brought some sunshine into Samuel’s life. He and his partner, who in the past had gone through unhappy times, have found love and, together, they discovered that they would soon become parents for the first time.

Life has decided to give us a gift 🤩😍❤️ the best gift we could wish for 🤩❤️

These are the words that Peron had added to a beautiful photo, which portrayed him on his knees while kissed the tummy of his beloved, the Sicilian actress Tania Bambaci.

Samuel Peron’s first son was born

Now the nine months of pregnancy are over and this morning, with enormous joy, Samuel Peron has given the announcement that all his supporters were waiting for. That of the birth of his child.

For the moment the dancer has only released one history on Instagramwith a simple sentence but which expresses all his joy for the happy event.

With great joy I inform you that this morning Leonardo was finally born …

The new mother has limited herself for the moment to repost Samuel’s story. Everyone hopes the two will soon present to the social world their baby.