Of Cristina Marrone

Blood with blue shades is a symptom of an acquired or hereditary pathology that can affect everyone and is caused by an excess of a particular type of hemoglobin

The blue blood and it exists and anyone can have it: not just kings, queens and aristocrats. For a long time it was believed that only nobles could boast blue blood but in reality red blood also flows in their veins, like everyone else. The term blue blood is a saying that dates back to the Middle Ages and derives from Spanish blue blood and refers to skin tone. Privileged people did not work in the sun and actually protected themselves from it unlike farmers who toiled all day in the open air. Spanish nobles showed their pale wrists in public to demonstrate to everyone the privilege of not working. There fair complexion It allows you to see the veins under the skin, where the color of the blood appears blue. But let’s be clear, the color of the blood of those who possess a noble title is the same as that of those who do not. However the blood with bluish shades exist and anyone can have it. See also Fear of vaccines, from covid to invasive bacterial diseases: meningitis danger for children and adolescents

Hands, feet and mouth most affected The red color of the blood due tohemoglobin

(molecule inside red blood cells) responsible for transport of oxygen to the tissues and organs of the body. People with blue shades have a blue in their blood type of hemoglobin which, for various reasons, it cannot transport oxygen well. For this reason, the blood in some parts of the body turns blue, particularly in the areas of peripheral circulation: hands, feet and mouth (cyanosis).

Because the blood turns bluish The most common reason why blood turns blue is due to side effects of some drugs, substances, foods such as anesthetics, some antibiotics and nitrites, (used as additives to prevent meat from spoiling). However, these are very rare side effects. What happens is that these drugs or substances can produce an abnormal amount of methemoglobina form of hemoglobin that at high levels it causes difficulties in oxygen transporta phenomenon known as acquired methemoglobinemia. See also Safe tanning, when sunscreens risk interfering with vitamin D

Symptoms It happens that patients arrive in the emergency room with a bluish color, breathing difficulties, heachache, dizziness elmethemoglobin levels above 12-15% when under normal conditions they are less than 2% explains a El Mundo the hematologist Mariola Abio Calvete. Patients generally respond quite well to therapy and require monitoring for about a week. Only the most serious cases may require a blood transfusion and hospitalization, but these are still rare situations.

Methemoglobinemia types 1 and 2 Methemoglobinemia is not always an acquired disease, there are people who are born with higher levels than normal and in this case it is congenital or hereditary methemoglobinemia and can be type 1 or type 2. In the congenital disease, unlike the acquired one , methemoglobin levels are not regulated, e the disease becomes chronic .

Mild type 1 methemoglobinemia. Methemoglobin levels, although elevated, are not so high as to make it necessary to go to hospital. These people can lead a normal life, they do not need treatment because they usually have no symptoms. They manifest by cyanosis, the bluish color of the skin and often complain of an aesthetic problem. A characteristic that indicates whether a child may have congenital methemoglobinemia is his bluish color at birth: a blood test can confirm this. See also Tumors, final sprint for the #afiancodelcoraggio literary prize

Type 2 methemoglobinemia is rarer, but more dangerous. Its far greater impact: they occur developmental problems, both physically and neurologically and can cause, although very rarely, death in the first years of life. Even the disease ofhemoglobin Mmild and hereditary, can cause blue blood.

Prevention If you experience symptoms of cyanosis or have a family history of methemoglobinemia or hemoglobin M, it is advisable to consult a doctor. Children under six months are more likely to develop methemoglobinemia therefore – suggests the haematologist – foods that contain vegetables high in natural nitrates (carrots, beets and spinach) should be avoided. People suffering from the hereditary disease should avoid all medications and substances that can trigger the disease.