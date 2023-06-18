Blue Blacks | Municipal decision-makers explain their support for the fascist party: My partner for basic Finns

Municipal decision-makers say that they supported the registration of the blue-black movement as a party, among other things, because they hope that the new party will support right-wing politics and tighten up basic Finns.

General support for minor parties and increasing voters’ freedom of choice were also mentioned when Helsingin Sanomat asked municipal councilors the reasons for signing the blue-black supporter card.

On June 16, HS published an extensive report on who was creating an openly fascist and racist party in Finland.

Among the more than 5,000 supporters, in addition to well-known Nazi flag wavers, some surprising names and terrorism suspects, there were, among other things, municipal decision-makers.

In 2021, 20 municipal decision-makers who also signed the blue-black party’s supporter card were elected to the councils. 18 of the decision-makers were elected to councils from lists of basic Finns.

17 people who have also signed the blue-black supporter’s card took the deputy commissioner’s place. 15 of them were candidates of Basic Finns.

HS interviewed blue-black supporters who have at least two key positions of trust in the municipality. All belong to the basic Finnish council group.

In addition to the municipal council, four of the interviewees sit on the municipal board, and one has a board position in addition to the council seat. Lautamies works as a lay judge in the district court alongside a professional judge.

Bálint Berki

Ilmajoki council member Bálint Berki, 29, is a member of the board and chairman of the education and training board. Berki, who belongs to the council group of Basic Finns, signed the supporter card of the blue and black party on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

“The nationalist program of the Blue and Black movement made an impression,” Berki reasons.

According to him, Finland has been squeezed by the external powers of the West and the East and the world has gone in a more global direction.

“Therefore, it is important that there is a policy that promotes the national interest. If only the Basic Finns were pushing this into politics, it would be a one-party state.”

Blue black the movement supports, for example, the establishment of an ethnic register, the re-evaluation of citizenships and residence permits, and the restriction of freedom of speech. Berki thinks that obtaining Finnish citizenship is too easy and the criteria should be tightened.

“Many Middle Eastern countries are quite prominent in crime statistics,” says Berki, who works as a security guard.

Limiting freedom of speech and establishing an ethnic register are things that, according to Berk, are still in use today.

“Even today, you can sense that freedom of speech is restricted in certain topics. That it still happens today,” he says.

According to him, a “kind of” ethnic register is already in use in Finland. By this, Berki means that people’s backgrounds are checked, for example, when granting citizenship.

Screenshot from Ilmajoki city councilor Bálint Berk’s (ps) Facebook page.

Leo Koponen

Hay water member of the council and the municipal board Leo Koponen31, justifies supporting the registration of the blue-black party with the party’s line.

“They oppose harmful immigration with a fair hand. So that no immigrants are accepted [Suomeen] at all”, says a member of the council group of Basic Finns.

According to Koponen, the affairs of one’s own people must be fixed first before the immigrants.

Instead, he considers the establishment of an ethnic register to be an “infuriating hoax”. Kopo doesn’t like limiting freedom of speech either.

Koponen, who works as a taxi driver, says that he told his circle of friends and voters that he supported the establishment of the blue and black party.

“This has been openly discussed with those interested in politics.”

Arttu Käpylä

Aka member of the council and city government Arttu Käpylä43, says he was inspired to support the blue-black party “because of the patriotism”.

“It means that we are on the side of Finland and Finns first and foremost. At the moment, the situation is that money is being blamed all over the world and Finns are left alone,” says Käpylä, who is part of the council group of fundamental Finns.

Everyone who fights against this and takes our side deserves strong support, Käpylä believes.

Although the values ​​of the blue-black movement made Käpylä support the party, he does not subscribe to all the extremist ideas.

“The Blue and Black party goes a little too strongly on the side of racism. Foreigners who work in pizza shops and elsewhere are very welcome and deserve to be here. As long as they are in the country in the country’s way,” says Käpylä.

He also supported the truth party.

“It’s the same thing. Fights for us,” he says.

Screenshot from the Facebook page of Taivassalo municipal councilor Mikko Sirkama (ps).

Heaven salon member of the municipal council and the municipal board Mikko Sirkama40, signed the supporter card of the blue and black movement on the second collection day, May 13, 2021. A few friends had joined the blue and black movement.

Sirkama justifies his support with the fact that blue-black people have “for a long time partly the same values ​​as basic Finns.” Sinimustat could be the “partner party” of basic Finns.

“We need parties other than Basic Finns to drive things. The main features of the things driven by the Blues were to my liking,” says Sirkama, who works as a passenger transport entrepreneur.

“Maybe the Blue and Blacks are an unnecessarily nationalist party, which eats away at their support.”

With nationalism Sirkama means that “they don’t directly say they are Nazis, but not much else”.

“When you disagree about something and are a nationalist, it’s so easy to get labeled as a Nazi when you advertise yourself as a nationalist,” says Sirkama, who is a member of the Basic Finns council group.

What about freedom of speech and the ethnic register?

“That freedom of speech is now a bit shaky for each of us, but it shouldn’t be restricted by anyone. I do not take a position on the ethnic register.”

Antti Salminen’s Twitter profile page.

Dead basic Finnish member of the council and municipal government Antti Salminen48, says he has written “a lot of names on endorsements.”

“I put it on almost everyone if it comes easily. I don’t support that idea at all, but I support the registration of all parties”, Salminen justifies his name in the Blue Blacks’ declaration of support.

According to him, signing means giving a “parliamentary channel of influence” to parties other than the Blue and Black. According to him, the parliamentary channel is the “least bad” way to influence things.

“There’s no need to shout on the streets or lash out on Twitter. It is most obvious to seek support from the people [vaaleissa]. That’s the channel,” explains Salminen, who works as an information security expert.

According to HS’s report, he has not supported the truth party.

“It hasn’t happened [kohdalle]. Yes, you can find them anyway [kannatusilmoituksia] pretty much.”

