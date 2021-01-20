The blue bird appeared before Trump imagined himself in the White House. Nevertheless, it is undeniable that it raised the shares of Twitter and gave it tremendous momentum until it became more important than the United Nations platform, as the president of the most powerful state expresses his vision, issues his orders, and makes his statements .

In addition to his position as the President of America, Trump’s controversial and contentious personality, and his use of non-diplomatic language, as he did with the North Korean, who declared the presence of the nuclear button on his office, Trump responded tweeting that he also has his button, which is bigger and stronger, in addition to the case guns and threats of isolation That was aimed at him all the time, made the blue bird sparkle in the sky of the world for four years, during which Trump tweeted, and this was reflected in the commercial value of Twitter.

It is not in the site’s interest – and at the same time – to close its gold mine, but the blue bird turned a blue donkey and kicked Trump two days after a mob stormed the Congress building, on the pretext that two tweets from him caused this, and that the site’s laws oppose the glorification of violence, although on the day The former announced that he will leave the White House on January 20.

This excuse is really lackluster. First: The judiciary is the one that decides whether the tweets constituted incitement, especially since the candidate’s appeal to the election results and the departure of his supporters in demonstrations are legal matters in a country of freedom and democracy. Rather, he himself faced four years of questioning of his legitimacy, to the point of The Speaker of Parliament, Pelosi, tweeted in 2017, after Trump was elected and sworn in, saying: Our elections were stolen, and Congress should intervene to protect our democracy!

Secondly: The gentle bird did not turn into a prey eagle when he tweeted «Mahathir» about the right of Muslims to kill millions of French, and contented himself with deleting the tweet quietly, and the Iranian guide is expanding on this site by allowing him to create accounts in various languages, although «Twitter »Banned in his country.

This is in addition to the role of “Twitter” and “Facebook” in the violent protests in a number of Arab countries, not to mention the “ISIS” who used to lay off and have fun in it for a period of time, and to this moment there are influential accounts that deny the owners of other religions, and accounts of the leaders of terrorist groups, Not to mention the calls for incitement to violence and destruction that filled the world of social media during the protests of the “Black Lives Is Important” movement … and the bird, in the face of all this, “did himself dead”, but he raged like a donkey to two tweets from Trump and kicked him out.

And “Twitter” is just an example, as Trump, as well as his supporters, were exposed to an organized campaign of repression from various social media sites, so the question would be: What is the truth about these sites? Are they really only for-profit companies? Are you really eager to give a platform to those who do not have a platform? Was it actually built on the beautiful purpose of human communication? Did this rapid and massive coordination between them, which was represented in the comprehensive ban of Trump and his supporters, just because of the convergence of visions and ideas between those in charge of them and the similarity in employment policies? Is it possible to look at it innocently after today?

* An Emirati writer