Dubai (Etihad)

The UAE National Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will kick off tomorrow at Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club, with the participation of a group of state players, stars and world champions from different continents, and will be held over two days as part of a series of championships of the Federation of the Game in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association.

Yousef Abdullah Al-Batran, a member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, said, “The UAE National Championship for Professional Jiu-Jitsu represents a real test of the level reached by the players in the middle of the season, and contributes to improving the performance of male and female players by providing opportunities for strong friction with high-class champions.”

He explained that the federation has set a distinguished agenda of various events and tournaments between the local and international categories that will help the players in continuous development and make them ready to fight continental and international competitions, noting that the coming period is crowded with sporting events, and that this tournament embodies the great cooperation between the federation and the Abu Dhabi League. For professionals to win a tournament of this level that supports players in the international rankings.

He pointed out that such tournaments always witness strong competitions and heated fights, which brings back to memory the atmosphere of enthusiasm and rivalry that dominates the largest international tournaments. The tournament is expected to witness the participation of hundreds of male and female players from within the country, Brazil, Colombia, Russia, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, Palestine, El Salvador, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, India, France, Canada, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Ireland, Bahrain, Italy, Sweden, Tajikistan, Iran, the Philippines and Iraq.

Blue belt holders will compete in the youth, adult and master categories on the first day, while the purple, brown and black belts competitions from the same categories will start on the second day. The tournament will be included in the annual classification approved by the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, where the winner is awarded 1,000 classification points for each category, which is What makes it so important to professionals.

For his part, Ramon Lemos, coach of the national team, says that the tournament will provide strong professional competitions, commensurate with the ambitions of the players from the country, who have reached advanced levels of readiness and readiness, especially since they did not stop training during the last period, and their chance is great to stand on the podium and win classification points. .

He praised the efforts of the federation and its keenness to achieve its goals optimally, the most prominent of which is to find a solid base for national talents that form the backbone of the national teams, and that he will spare no effort in providing the players and arming them with the best skills and techniques of jujitsu that qualify them to excel over the strongest competitors. The organizing committee confirmed that all precautionary measures adopted in the health protocol will be applied to preserve the safety of the players, and that no player will be allowed to enter until after obtaining a recent negative smear, and that social distancing will be applied strictly with obligating all those in the hall to wear masks and gloves except for the players. During the fight on the rug.