‘Blue Beetle’ was one of the most anticipated films of this 2023: for many it has been good, but not for Warner. The numbers do not indicate to the US production company the success it was projecting with the film whose protagonist is Xolo Maridueña. The film had a cost of 104 million dollars, although it is said that it would be a total of about 125 for the promotional videos; however, so far it has not been able to reach 100 million.

Given what happened, Warner has made the decision that ‘Blue Beetle’ pursue other directions, that is why you will enter the digital world. But here’s an important detail: the curious thing is that since the tape belongs to the studio with the letter W, it should be released quietly on the HBO Max streaming platform, but it won’t.

‘Blue Beetle’ comes to the digital world

Apparently, from Warner, they know that the film that stars Xolo Maridueña will not have a long-term run at the box office to reach an adequate figure. That is why the production company has already made its launch in the digital world official, its premiere on VOD, or also called Video On Demand, will take place on September 19. Only a month has passed since its appearance in theaters.

Xolo Maridueña, with ‘Blue Beetle’, on other servers

With this now official news, pirate pages like Cuevana, Pelisplus, among others, will have a new movie in their catalogue. Likewise, users will be able to find it with a high quality among its servers. However, it should be noted that consuming content on these types of pages is a risk that you run at your own risk.

After making official that its launch will take place on VOD, its time on the theater billboards will be affected and little by little it will say goodbye. On the other hand, given the low figures that he has obtained, it is still not entirely clear if the director of ‘Blue Beetle’, James Gunn, will continue to count, for other productions, with the character Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña. .

