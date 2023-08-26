Does DC add one more failure? The new film from the well-known comic book publisher, ‘Blue Beetle’, could not take off at the box office, since, in its first week, it could only raise 52 million dollars of the US$ 104 million it had budget. For this reason, his arrival at the digital format will take place much earlier than planned, which will condemn the film starring Xolo Mariduena to its total fall, because piracy could cause its debacle in world collection.

Do you want to know from what date and how you can see the tape? Then do not miss the following note where we will tell you all the details.

When to see ‘Blue Beetle’ on digital?

Warner Bros.the studio in charge of distributing the film about the Latino superhero, announced that its launch in VOD (Video On Demand) will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, that is, almost a month after its premiere in theaters worldwide. This would cause the tape to stagnate in its collection, because piracy will already have material with better visual and audio quality to be able to distribute it on different servers and for free.

Where to see ‘Blue Beetle’ on digital?

By being released on VOD, the tape may be available for purchase and rental, so you can find it on platforms such as Amazon, Google play and Apple Store. At the moment, the price for which it can be purchased is unknown, but in the next few days or even on the mentioned date, the cost for each country to enjoy the film directed by the Puerto Rican Ángel will be officially known. Manuel Soto in its original format.

When to see ‘Blue Beetle’ on STREAMING?

By anticipating its arrival on digital, the premiere of ‘Blue Beetle’ on a streaming platform could also take place earlier than usual. In the vast majority of cases, the tapes arrive in said format 90 days after their theatrical release, but with the new date of their release in digital format, this could also happen well in advance.

It should be remembered that, as it is a tape distributed by Warner Bros., the footage starring Xolo Mariduenaand which also has the participation of susan sarandon, Raoul Trujillo, Bruna Marquezineamong others, could be seen through the HBO Max platform, although there is still no official information about it.

The box office failure of ‘Blue Beetle’ could sideline the Latino superhero from James Gunn’s plans. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is the cast of ‘Blue Beetle’?

Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord

Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes

George Lopez as Rudy

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Damian Alcazar as Alberto Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Raoul Trujillo as Carapax, the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord.

