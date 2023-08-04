A Brazilian in a DC superhero movie? That same question that many asked themselves was also asked Bruna Marquezine. Neymar Jr.’s ex-partner has been chosen to be part of the brand’s new feature film together with Warner Bros. This Brazilian is one of the Latin American stars that is on the rise, as she will be the protagonist of the film ‘Blue Beetle’ next to Xolo Madureña. For the first time in history, there will be a Latin actress within DC.

The information was released by Bruna herself through her social networks. She made a post on Instagram in which she shared all the news about her participation in the film. In addition, she expressed everything she felt when she found out that she was chosen to give life to Penny, the main character in the feature film that will be the sentimental interest of Jaime Reyes, “alter ego” of ‘Blue Beetle’.

Who is Bruna Marquezine?

Her real name is Bruna Reis Maia, but she is known worldwide —especially in the artistic world— as Bruna Marquezine. The 26-year-old Brazilian actress achieved fame from a very young age, exactly at 8 years of age, in the telenovela ‘Mujeres apasionadas’. In this production, she played the character of Salete. Marquezine also became much better known recently after having a relationship with the Rio de Janeiro soccer player Neymar Jr.

Bruna Marquezine had a relationship for nearly a year with the soccer player Neymar Jr. Photo: La Vanguardia

What will the DC movie with Bruna Marquezine be about?

This feature film, which also announced the incorporation of American actors Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén, is directed by Puerto Rican Ángel Manuel Soto. The story will focus on Jaime Reyes, one of the 3 identities he has had in the ‘Blue Bleetle’ comics, a superhero with great powers that come from a beetle. This character was created by Charles Wojtwoski for Fox Comics in 1939.

Official trailer for ‘Blue Bleetle’



