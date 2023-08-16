‘Blue Beetle’ has become the most anticipated superhero movie in recent times, since, in addition to having become an internet meme, it has received all the applause from critics, who were surprised and undone in praise for the film directed by Puerto Rican Ángel Manuel Soto and starring Xolo Maridueña, who will give life to Jaime Reyes, the new superhero with Latino roots who promises to revive the ailing DC universe.

For this reason, here we will give you all the information about its release in our country so that you do not miss the film that “vindicates Latino culture”, according to the critics.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Blue Beetle’

When does ‘Blue Beetle’ premiere in Peru?

The film, which will also feature the participation of Susan Sarandon, Raoul Trujillo, Bruna Marquezineamong others, will reach all movie theaters in Peru and Latin America on Thursday August 17, 2023. It should be noted that in the United States and Mexico it can be seen from the following day, that is, Friday, August 18.

‘Blue Beetle’ will be released after great support from the public on social media, which is why it became a meme. This massive support was given by the little promotion that was given to it by Warner Bros and DC, filmmakers of the footage, compared to other productions.

Where to see ‘Blue Beetle’ in Peru?

This film, which was valued positively by critics and which, in addition, will last 2 hours and 7 minutes, can be seen in the most important cinemas in our country, such as cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, cinestaramong others.

Where to see ‘Blue Beetle’ on Cineplanet?

In cineplanet‘Blue Beetle’ can be seen from 4:20 pm to 9:40 pm Below is the list of venues where the film can be enjoyed:

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa Mall Plaza

CP Brazil

CP Center

CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura

CP Chiclayo Real Plaza

Zip Code Cusco

CP Mall del Sur

North PC

CP Spring

Puruchuco CP

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Trujillo Real Plaza.

Where to see ‘Blue Beetle’ in Cinemark?

In the case of Cinemarkthe feature film will only have one screening at its various venues, at least on the day of its premiere, which will begin at 7:00 pm. These are the venues where you can find the film:

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Mallplaza Bellavista

Cinemark Mallplaza Comas

Cinemark Megaplaza

Cinemark San Miguel.

Where to see ‘Blue Beetle’ in Cinépolis?

‘Blue Beetle’ can also be seen on Cinépoliswhich will have several schedules, starting at 2:30 p.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m. You can enjoy the film at the following locations:

Cinepolis Larcomar

Cinepolis Plaza Norte

Cinepolis Santa Anita.

What is ‘Blue Beetle’ about?

Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate, returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to discover that the house is not exactly as he left it. As he seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

‘Blue Beetle’ will be released in Peru, only in theaters, on August 17, 2023. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

When the Beetle suddenly chooses Jaime as his symbiotic host, he is given an incredible armor with extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny when he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

What is the cast of ‘Blue Beetle’?

Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord

Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes

George Lopez as Rudy

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Damian Alcazar as Alberto Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Raoul Trujillo as Carapax, the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord.

