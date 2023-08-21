The movie ‘Blue Beetle’ has been generating great expectations in theaters, as it has included Latino references that have excited DC fans. It is not only the origin of the hero and his family that have served to represent our community, but also the soundtrack, in which shines —among other genres— Peruvian rock, but also Argentine rock. Believe it or not, one of the most famous songs of the iconic trio soda Stereo can be heard on the soundtrack of the film starring Xolo Mariduena. Next, we tell you more details.

‘Demolition’, by the Peruvian group Los Saicos, sounds in ‘Blue Beetle’. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Blue Beetle’: what famous Peruvian rock song sounds in the DC movie with Xolo Maridueña?

What Soda Stereo song plays in ‘Blue Beetle’?

‘Blue Beetle’ is a film with a Latin flavor and its director wanted to make that very clear, Angel Manuel Soto, through the soundtrack. Specifically, it is the song ‘Nothing personal’, by Soda Stereo, which made its way. But how did it get there?

“I always sing it in karaoke, it’s a very good song and I also think it has this John Hills ‘eighties’ energy. When I was reading the script and at the end, well, they kiss, I said to myself: ‘Wait, this is perfect stop here'”, commented the filmmaker in conversation with the Spoiler medium.

YOU CAN SEE: SEE ‘Blue Beetle’ [2023] full movie in latin spanish [ONLINE y GRATIS]

What happened to Gustavo Cerati?

The singer Gustavo Cerati appeared in May 2010 in Caracas, Venezuela, to close the Fuerza Natural tour, the last one he would give together with Soda Stereo. The Argentine artist suffered a cerebrovascular accident (AVC) shortly after offering the concert and died after four years of being in a coma.

#Blue #Beetle #Soda #Stereo #song #plays #movie #Xolo #Maridueña