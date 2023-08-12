“‘Blue Beetle’, this August 17, only in theaters.” This is how fans promoted the movie of the new DC superhero on social networks after the lack of an advertising campaign according to the circumstances. This, perhaps, was due to various reasons: lack of interest on the part of the filmmakers, the current strike of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood and others. Despite all this, the critics were surprised and had positive opinions for the tape of the hero with Latin roots. Do you want to know what they said? Here we show you.

Watch the trailer for Blue Beetle

What did the critics say about ‘Blue Beetle’?

The first reactions to ‘Blue Beetle’, a film starring Xolo Mariduenathey rated it as “a big surprise”, taking into account the low expectations for this project. And, despite the fact that some opinions highlight certain unstable parts in the story, the general consensus was to praise the action, the heart with which the film was made and the important presence that Latino culture has in the plot.

This is what the experts said about ‘Blue Beetle’:

@CineMovie #BlueBeetle was a big surprise. After a shaky start, the #superhero movie is packed with laughs, action, and a lot of heart. Xolo Maridueña breaks it, also Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez is hilarious and Adriana Barraza is great as Nana. She takes the whole family and brings tissues.

@colliderfrosty Happy to report that @angelmanuelsoto's #BlueBeetle was much better than I expected. He has added his own flavor to the superhero genre by having the film focus on a close-knit family and Latino culture. He's funny, extremely funny, and he got away with some gags that blew me away.

@elmayimbe #BlueBeetle is here and Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen. The movie is so unbelievably good, so unique, and delivers on all fronts, giving the superhero genre a much-needed spice! The Tangerine Dream-inspired synthwave score from the movie is great too!

@hollywoodhandle #BlueBeetle is a heartfelt and enjoyable addition to the DC universe. A phenomenal cast with charismatic characters and an intriguing plot. Representativeness means a lot and it's great to see. Xolo as the lead is just amazing and I can't wait to see more of him.

@ today's report #BlueBeetle delivers what I expected. A good origin story with a premise that puts the family at the center of the scene. It is a superhero movie that is fun, entertaining and brings a bit of originality to the genre.

@POCculture #BlueBeetle is my favorite post-Nolan DC movie. It's an action-packed and highly entertaining superhero story about family…and there's nothing more important than family. The film is unique in that it lovingly and unabashedly shares the Mexican culture of the Reyes family.

@bigscreenleaks DC should have marketed #BlueBeetle more. It is a funny, independent and emotional story about family. Xolo Maridueña is perfectly cast and SHINES as Jamie Reyes. George López and Bruna Marquezine also stand out. I'm so happy #BlueBeetle is the first DCU character.

@mlertora #BlueBeetle is a very generic superhero movie but with a lot of heart. It's fun and doesn't mean grandiloquence. Localist story for a character who deserves worldwide recognition. Latin imprint (mostly Mexican) in almost every plane. We continue to explore DC.

When is ‘Blue Beetle’ released?

‘Blue Beetle’ will be released on August 17, 2023 in all theaters in Peru and Latin America, in the United States its launch will be the following day. The film, based on the comic of the same name that was created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski, will last 127 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Xolo Maridueña gives life to Jaime Reyes, the person behind the ‘Blue Beetle’ costume. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

This is the cast of ‘Blue Beetle’

Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord

Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes

George Lopez as Rudy

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Damian Alcazar as Alberto Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Raoul Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

