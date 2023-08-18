The Blue Beetle is not one of DC’s most famous characters and it is not clear that his popularity, unlike what happened with other heroes, will grow a lot after his film adaptation, which opens in theaters today. It’s not necessarily a problem with the movie: origin story more than correct, with a solid lead actor (Xolo Maridueña, the youthful star of Cobra Kai), as well as touches of Spider-Man in his family and neighborhood dimension or Iron Man in characteristics and powers of the protagonist, but with his own personality. And gracefully in the way he embraces the Mexicanness of the superhero and his rich environment. Blue Beetle, However, it hits theaters this Friday after a timid advertising campaign, not very typical of a production with an estimated budget of 120 million dollars and, definitely, far from the deployment seen just two months ago with Flash, the previous superhero movie released by Warner.

The ties between the film directed by the Puerto Rican Ángel Manuel Soto and the rest of the DC shared universe have not been made explicit in the promotion, and the reason is that they are not very clear. Blue Beetle contains very passing references to Superman and a joke about Batman, but it is the viewers who, for now, will have to decide what faces they put on these superheroes: if those of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, main actors in the canceled saga of the League of Justice, that of Superman that will be released in 2025 –and that will officially inaugurate the new universe– or that of George Clooney from batman and robin (1997), reinstated as a comic twist in Flash. For now, the filmmaker James Gunn, creative head of DC Studios since the end of 2022, has explained that the film is officially disconnected from the rest of the cinematographic universe and that Blue Beetle is the first character of the new series, although, as confusing as it may be, this does not make the production the first episode of said saga.

The hero of the movie, Blue Beetle: half human, half space beetle. Warner Bros. (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

Talking about mistreatment of the film may, however, not be entirely correct. Last summer, the studio decided not to release Batgirl, feature film starring Leslie Grace and the oscared Brendan Fraser, as heroine and villain respectively, and that he was counting on the return -as in Flash- Michael Keaton as Batman. It was already filmed and they had the date reserved for that same 2022 on HBO Max. The official reason for its disappearance: a change in strategy to give more value to the brand, with exclusive releases in theaters and not in streaming. Also originally conceived for the platform, Blue Beetle Yes, he has managed to save himself from burning. But the low profile of his promotion has upset some sectors of fans, especially among the Hispanic-American community, since Jaime Reyes, the boy who receives the powers of the Blue Beetle, is DC’s first Latino hero. These followers have reacted to the lack of marketing driving the memeBlue Beetle August 18 only in theaters” on social networks to cover it with the character of an event that Warner has not given it.

Other memes that the film has generated go the other way, with general emptiness jokes In the reservation on-line in the rooms to mock the lack of interest in the millionaire production. It would seem that all these precedents form the chronicle of an announced failure, but the unpredictable cinematographic evolution followed by DC invites, better, to predict as little as possible. The first surprise is that Blue Beetle has already relied, unlike previous studio efforts, with a positive critical reception. Of having a dignified behavior at the box office or that the generous nods to Latino culture (such as his references to The Colorado Grasshopper or the initial transformation of the hero at the rate of The king by Vicente Fernández) end up turning it into a community phenomenon, it is not clear that the unforeseen event is going to be a joy or rather the umpteenth headache for the study facing the outline of its complex plans for the future.

design a universe

“I think that at DC they rushed, they did not have patience and they were excessively ambitious as soon as they started their cinematographic universe,” he says, consulted by ICON, the comic artist Rodrigo Zayas. With the man of steel (2013) as the first stone, the so-called DC Expanded Universe began facing its two most iconic heroes already in the second installment, batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). “The Marvel universe began after in Hombre de Hierro [2008] add, almost as a joke, a post-credits scene with Samuel L. Jackson playing Nick Fury to see what would happen”, continues Zayas. “The play went well, so they kept growing. To get to Avengers: Infinity War [2018] either end game [2019]They have traveled a journey of years. DC wanted to reach the success of Marvel very quickly and obtain the same results in half the time, believing that, since the subgenre was very established, they could skip the previous steps. But the narrative codes, in the end, are what they are. Everything has rhythms, the public expects to see an evolution of the characters”.

James Gunn, chief creative officer of DC Studios, at the ‘Blue Beetle’ premiere on August 15 in Los Angeles. Nina Prommer (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

For the illustrator, another factor of weight in the troubled composition of the DC universe lies in the director who took his reins for years. “DC made an audiovisual and aesthetic proposal marked by the personality of Zack Snyder [autor de El hombre de acero y Batman v. Superman], It was very different from what Marvel was doing,” he explains. “I personally found it very interesting, but that collided with the preferences of the public that mostly consumes this type of film.” Precisely, the disappointing box office performance of the second film already caused a change of course in the same year 2016 with suicide squad, comeback to move away from the dark tone that director David Ayer, to prior, I had printed. The maneuver to turn the DC universe into something more likeable was consummated in League of Justice (2017), a film started by Snyder, who left the project as a result of his daughter’s suicide, and reconstructed by Joss Whedon, precisely the director of The Avengers (2012) from Marvel.

That was the breaking point between DC and the bulk of its fans. The followers of Zack Snyder, someone whose commercial weight was in question but who knew how to mobilize the networks, pressured to get the premiere of a montage of League of Justice just as its original director had created it, a victory they finally won, via HBO Max, in 2021. Snyder, who even won the two Oscars from the public that the Academy opened (and closed) for its 2022 edition through voting on-line, was charged after using bots to put pressure on Warner and make threats of an organized boycott. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson, on whose Black Adam (2022) was tasked with bringing order to the DC Cinematic Universe, he pleased that fan base by surprisingly bringing in Henry Cavill, the former Superman, for a final scene. Again, it wasn’t enough for the box office.

“The hierarchy of power in DC is about to change” was the hasty sentence that Johnson said before the premiere of that film. He was right, only the person who was going to be at the top of that hierarchy would not be him: with the final rise of James Gunn, another director of the Marvel quarry (he was, between 2014 and 2023, responsible for the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy), the end of the previous narrative universe has arrived and the announcement of a complete reboot, which will begin with Superman: Legacy, signed by himself, in 2025.

The protagonist of ‘Blue Beetle’, played by Xolo Maridueña, surrounded by his Mexican family: their relationship (and culture) has an essential weight in the film. Warner Bros. (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

The next problem for Warner is in the traces. Flash, whose main character was introduced in batman v. Superman, Linked to its stormy development was the string of scandals involving its protagonist, Ezra Miller, with a criminal record, violent behavior and accusations ranging from robbery to sexual abuse, including the formation of a sect. It is estimated that his failure this 2023 has made Warner lose $200 million. In December, after multiple delays, another production of the previous regime is scheduled to hit theaters, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to Aquaman (2018), whose role in the new order of things is also intricate to say the least. In a new balancing act, to avoid the bad image of a studio releasing new installments of an already canceled series, Gunn has said that Aquaman 2, as Blue Beetle, is also part of the new universe (although the beginning will continue to be his future Superman). Meanwhile, with the premiere of Blue Beetle, Zack Snyder has already hit Warner on the soft spot, his apparent lack of interest in the Latino community, after announce on Twitter that he would go with his children to see her next to hashtag #RepresentationMatters (representation matters).

