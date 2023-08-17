The recipe is promising: the invincible armor of a mysterious alien beetle, 80s atmospheres and lots of self-irony

After the half flop of The FlashDC tries to correct the shot with Blue Beetle. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and produced by DC Studios and The Safran Company, it is the fourteenth film of the DC Extended Universe and is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Xolo Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, and is joined by a cast that includes Adriana BarrazaDamián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez. A less ambitious film than the other, but perhaps for this reason more promising. In short, not the best of the best, but two hours of honest, engaging fun.

Blue Beetle: plot — The story focuses on Jaime Reyes, a young recent law graduate who decides to return to Palmera City, his hometown, to reunite with his family. Jaime never thought of becoming a superhero, not even by accident. However, as soon as he returns home, he discovers that he has a father, Alberto closed the workshop due to a heart attack. This situation puts the family's financial stability at risk, even to the point of losing the house where Jaime grew up. Given the situation, he feels a responsibility to help, but while he tries to find a solution, Jaime makes a startling discovery: a ancient blue beetle which grants its wearer extraordinary powers, thanks to a reconfiguring exoskeleton around its body. Initially skeptical, Jaime decides to harness the scarab's power to protect his family and the city from imminent threats. And so he becomes involuntarily Blue Beetle and start a superhero career, facing dangerous opponents, showing courage and determination. But the responsibility that comes with new superpowers makes it difficult to balance life as a superhero with the family obligations and above all the desire to live a normal life…

Blue Beetle: cast — In Blue Beetle, Xolo Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes. The role of Nana, Jaime’s grandmother, is entrusted to Adriana Barraza. Damián Alcázar plays Alberto Reyes, Jaime’s father. Conrad Carapax, also known as Indestructible Man, the bodyguard in the employ of Victoria Kord, is played by Raoul Max Trujillo. Victoria Kord, played by Susan Sarandon, is a businesswoman and the sister of Ted Kord. She is determined to get the Beetle at any cost. Sarandon describes Victoria as a symbol of “imperialism in the name of democracy”. Finally, Rudy Reyes, Jaime’s uncle, is played by George Lopez.

Exit date — Today, August 17, the debut of Blue Beetle in Italian cinemas; on August 18, however, the DC Studios film will arrive in US theaters, where a debut is expected from about 30 million dollars for the weekend.