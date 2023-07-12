It was published on second trailer officer of Blue BeetleThe DC movie with Xolo Mariduena, the star of Cobra Kai, who in this case plays the role of Jaime Reyes, a boy who by chance comes into possession of an extraordinarily powerful object.
It is indeed one alien beetlea device endowed with such advanced technology that its owner can obtain armor that can fly and recombine to create virtually any weapon.
Old or new DC Universe?
As you know, the arrival of James Gunn at the head of DC Studios has revolutionized the projects in the pipeline and above all the future productions dedicated to the heroes of the DC house, and in this context it is not clear whether Blue Beetle falls within the director’s vision or not , although the statements made so far say yes.
Theoretically, in fact, the departure of the new DC Universe will coincide with the release of Superman: Legacy with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, a film which, moreover, will be directed by Gunn himself.
#Blue #Beetle #trailer #film #Xolo #Mariduena
Leave a Reply