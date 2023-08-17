Let’s put it this way: whoever writes this review is not a fan of the genre “superhero movie”, on the contrary… And yet, a film is a film, and it is always possible to find something good, food for thought, a topic to talk about with more or less passionate friends, among actors, directors, screenplays and so on. Almost always. It is the same case also for “Blue Beetle“? Ni. Let’s find out together in our review.

The sword of Damocles

The first questions to ask yourself, to try to explain many things when you attend the preview of a film of this kind (especially thinking of the previous ones) concern the public: “this film is offered to the same type of target, for example the trilogy of The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, or is it of a completely different kind?”, or “who do you want to take to the cinema? To which audience do you want to cut the ticket?”. Has DC changed? Will change?

Good questions, why budget is important, 120 million dollars, and all audiences need to like the film to recover it and make a significant profit. This one will succeed film script to captivate everyone like Batman did? Is there any point beyond the story capable of intriguing fanbases and not?

First of all: the 120 million dollars are unknown where they are. Blue Beetle is a film of Angel Manuel Sotosemi-unknown director, surrounded by an equally semi-unknown technical cast, apart Bobby Krlic to the soundtrack (Midsommar, The Alienist, Snowpiercer), which in its original part has some hints of pleasantness. Even the cast tells us little or nothing.

The protagonist, a young Mexican student, is Xolo Mariduena (Cobra Kai), however accompanied by names of little importance aside Susan Sarandon, in the part of the villain on duty. In short, an inexpensive technical and artistic cast for almost all, which if combined with some special effects on average, they keep the doubt of the budget high.

A sea of ​​banality

Jaime Reyes is a twenty-two-year-old Mexican student who has just graduated from college, the first in the Reyes family, and finally returns home after a long time, welcomed triumphantly by his loving family. He is a family that unfortunately is not doing well, but that he always manages to find the positive side of every difficulty that life presents him. The boy’s life, now looking for work, intersects with that of Jenny Korddaughter and granddaughter of the magnates of Kord Industries, which mainly produces futuristic weapons. Right here the improbabilities of improbabilities are unleashed, mixed with the platitudes of any action film that fails to take itself seriously.

Jenny, orphan of the good father who had inherited the family business from his grandfather, is opposed to the aunt Victoria (Susan Sarandon), villain of history and current administrator of the company. Kord Industries is about to launch on the market of armor capable of becoming one with the wearer, transforming a human being into a war machine. At the heart of it all is a Blue Beetlea blue super-technological prototype in the shape of a cockroach, which somehow takes possession of Jaime, the student now neo-superhero…

A little bit of good action and good choreographysome nice scenography in the midst of others completely anonymous, certainly some even touching and moving scene that gives some good feelings, but everything is in a sea of ​​banality.

But why necessarily having to navigate banality, if with a little more attention a credible story and staging could have been created? Because the problem lies not so much with the content, but with the form: like how characters, both good and bad, become specksor Jaime’s family, which from normal becomes full of failed and improvised superheroes, or even the villains, treated with the emotional depth of a salad leaf (with one exception). Scenes and situations are copied from ten other superhero films (and teen dramas), reproposed perhaps hoping that the totality of the public has forgotten to go to the cinema in the last twenty years and does not recognize them elsewhere, all seasoned with love and family, love and family, love and family.

Blue Beetle it’s a film that wastes money, that gets lost in banality and that we will soon forget, with the guilt of not even trying to make a good and potentially funny character interesting.