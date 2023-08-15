With Latino talent in its cast, ‘Blue Beetle’ is one of the most anticipated films by DC fans. This new superhero bet stars Xolo Maridueña in the role of the Blue Beetle, a vigilante who uses his symbiotic armor with alien technology that gives him various powers. The premise promises to give an explosive action show and unique special effects. If you do not want to miss this film, which has been praised by critics, in the following lines we leave you the complete information on its theatrical release.

When does ‘Blue Beetle’ premiere in Peru?

Although ‘Blue Beetle’ is scheduled to premiere in the United States for August 18, the film with Xolo Maridueña will hit theaters in Peru on August 17.

When does ‘Blue Beetle’ premiere in Mexico?

As will happen in Peru, ‘Blue Beetle’ has its premiere scheduled in Mexico for August 17to.

When is ‘Blue Beetle’ released in the United States?

As mentioned lines above, The premiere of ‘Blue Beetle’ in the United States is scheduled for August 18.

Where and how to see ‘Blue Beetle’ in Peru?

‘Blue Beetle’ is one of DC’s most anticipated releases for this year, which is why the film can be seen in the main cinema chains, such as Cinemark, Cinépolis, cineplanet and more. Below you can see the list of rooms in which the film will be screened:

There are seven characters in ‘Blue Beetle’ of Latino origins. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros/IMDb

What is the movie ‘Blue Beetle’ about?

Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate, returns home with big dreams for his future, only to discover that the house is no longer as he remembered it. As he searches for his own purpose in the world, fate intervenes by placing an ancient relic of alien biotechnology in Jaime’s hands: the Scarab.

When the latter chooses him as his symbiotic host, Jaime is transformed into the superhero Blue Beetle, receiving a powerful armor with amazing and unpredictable abilities that will permanently alter his destiny.