The director Ángel Manuel Soto has announced that he will pay an emotional tribute to the legendary Mexican character, the grasshopper coloradoin his next movie Marvel, Blue Beetle. Despite not being Mexican, Soto shared how the iconic character played by Roberto Gómez Bolaños influenced his childhood and marked him in a significant way.

In a recent interview, Ángel Manuel Soto expressed that he grew up exposed to the cultural richness of Mexico through film, television and music, despite not having been born in that country. He grasshopper coloradowith her peculiar personality and values, was one of the characters that most impacted him during his childhood and led him to develop a deep appreciation for Mexican culture.

The director shared that, during the process of developing the script for Blue Beetlehad an approach with a talented screenwriter with whom he shared his admiration for the grasshopper colorado. Although Soto chose not to mention the screenwriter’s name due to the Hollywood writers’ strike currently affecting the industry, he pointed out that the two connected thanks to their shared experiences of growing up watching the adventures of the endearing character created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños. .

He grasshopper colorado, in his red and yellow suit, is known for his wit, courage and sense of humor, qualities that have inspired many generations in Latin America and beyond. Ángel Manuel Soto and the screenwriter shared the idea of ​​including a tribute in the film Blue Beetleas a way of recognizing the impact that Chapulín had on their lives and on popular culture.

Blue Beetlebased on the eponymous comic book character, is a highly anticipated film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The inclusion of a tribute to grasshopper colorado it will certainly resonate with fans, especially those who also grew up enjoying the adventures of the iconic Mexican character.

Via: Millennium

Author’s note: I’m going to say something that you probably already knew about the band, I hate Chapulín Colorado! Hahaha, I’m impressed that they honor him so much, that he appears in fortnite and that when Roberto Gómez Bolaños passed away, they projected his logo on one of the largest buildings in Colombia, that brotherhood and admiration for something Mexican feels nice but… Come on, that show was crap!