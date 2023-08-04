‘Blue Beetle’ is getting closer to appearing on various billboards in Venezuela. The DC film is expected by thousands of fans of the superhero film industry for its peculiar marketing strategy created and promoted by thousands of users on social networks. In this note, we will tell you when its release date is and where you can enjoy it.

‘Blue Beetle’ in Venezuela: when is it released?

The release date of ‘Blue Beetle’ is not unknown since it was announced on various occasions as part of a trend on social networks that seeks to promote this film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, a Puerto Rican filmmaker appointed by James Gunn to give him bring this project to life.

The date on which this film will appear on thousands of billboards in Latin America, including Venezuela, will be the next Thursday August 17, 2023while in the United States it will be a day later.

Where to see ‘Blue Beetle’ in Venezuela?

The premiere of ‘Blue Beetle’ is expected by hundreds of Venezuelans, who will investigate the nearest place to see this DC movie.

Next, we will show you which are the cinemas where this film will be screened:

cinex

United Cinemas

Supercinemas.

Why did ‘Blue Beetle’ go viral?

The film directed by Manuel Soto went viral by fans through trends on TikTok, after a vast number of ads were not appreciated at the level of major productions such as ‘Barbie’ or ‘Oppenheimer’, released this year.

Followers, influencers and even soccer players joined this trend that seeks to position the ‘Blue Beetle’ movie so that it has good box office sales.

