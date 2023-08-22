The film industry has once again witnessed a fall from DC for its new release this 2023. ‘Blue Beetle’ It is one of the bets that the American firm had for this 2023; however, despite the efforts he made on social networks, seeking to generate enthusiasm and anticipation of what is to come, it was not enough. This isn’t the first time that digital platforms have failed to bring the anticipated hit to film.

The stumble that ‘Blue Beetle’ has had at the box office in its first weekend has ended up confirming the tendency to fail that the franchise has had. The film is positioned as the seventh consecutive worldwide fiasco of DC Comicswhich further had the support of fans with campaigns to raise awareness for the film’s release.

How much did ‘Blue Beetle’ do at the box office?

The expectations that ‘Blue Beetle’ had in the United States and Canada were not very high. However, the film was unable to meet the modest numbers that had been set for it. The film, in which the ex-girlfriend of Neymar Jr., Bruna Marquezine, earned $25.4 million in its opening weekend. To get an idea, the amount reached was a couple of million over the fifth week of Barbie, thus demonstrating that the first success does not necessarily guarantee it in the end.

Despite having been screened in 3,800 theaters, 400 less than movies like ‘Flash’ and ‘Shazam! The fury of the gods’, the DC tape, has obtained a discouraging result. The franchise is in a critical state because after the releases of ‘Batman’ and ‘Joker’ they have not achieved great success.

