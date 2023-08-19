If there is a movie about superheroes that has been highly anticipated in recent times, it is ‘Blue Beetle’, and it is because, given the lack of interest from DC and Warner Bros., who did not promote the film of the new Latino superhero, it was the same audience that He did an exhaustive campaign on social networks, making it the meme of the moment. That is why many people went to movie theaters to see the story, starring Xolo Maridueña. Given this, there were also those who ask when it can be seen in streaming. If you also want to know, in this note we tell you everything.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Blue Beetle’: what did the critics say about the abandoned DC movie that has Latin roots?

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Blue Beetle’

When is ‘Blue Beetle’ released?

The film, which will also feature the participation ofSusan Sarandon, Raoul Trujillo,Bruna Marquezineamong others, reached all movie theaters in Peru and Latin America onThursday August 17, 2023. It should be noted that in the United States and Mexico it can be seen from the following day, that is, TODAY, Friday, August 18.

Where to see ‘Blue Beetle’?

This film, which was valued positively by critics and which, in addition, will last 2 hours and 7 minutes, can be seen in the most important cinemas in our country, such ascineplanet,Cinemark,Cinépolis,UVK, among others. Next, we leave you some links so that you can purchase your tickets in the room of your choice:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Blue Beetle’ PREMIERE in Peru by Cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis: when does it come out and where to see it?

Where to watch ‘Blue Beetle’ ONLINE FREE?

Being a film that was released exclusively in theaters, for the moment it can only be enjoyed that way. However, all the movies have a waiting time of approximately 90 days or 3 months before reaching a streaming platform, which, in this case, being DC footage, could be viewed ONLINE through HBO Max.

The family of the protagonist, Jaime Reyes, will play a fundamental role in the plot of ‘Blue Beetle’. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

When will ‘Blue Beetle’ be streamed?

The arrival of ‘Blue Beetle’ to streaming will depend exclusively on how it goes in terms of reception in the public and at the box office. As mentioned before, the average delay between theatrical release and the release on streaming platforms of any production is usually 90 days, so that would be the minimum time that could be expected.

What is ‘Blue Beetle’ about?

“Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate, returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to discover that home is not exactly as he left it. As he seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotech: the Beetle.When the Beetle suddenly chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, he is granted an incredible armor with extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny when he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle ”, indicates the synopsis released by Warner Bros.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Blue Beetle’: who is Neymar’s ex-girlfriend who will appear in the DC movie?

This is the cast of ‘Blue Beetle’

Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord

Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes

George Lopez as Rudy

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Damian Alcazar as Alberto Reyes

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Raoul Trujillo as Carapax, the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord.

#Blue #Beetle #full #movie #Latin #Spanish #premiere #watch #FREE #ONLINE