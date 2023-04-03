













The trailer does a good job of introducing us to the character of Jaime Reyes and his alter ego Blue Beetle. It also gives us a look at his powers with visual effects that are of very good quality. Finally, it is noted as a comic book movie with several moments of comedy and action.

It should be noted that this film will be part of the new DC universe led by James Gunn. After the events of The Flash, which opens in June, the entire universe will be reset, although some elements will remain. The story of Jaime Reyes will be one of the first of this restart and will surely serve as a precedent in terms of tone.

Blue Beetle It will be released on August 18, 2023. Its protagonist is the actor Xolo Maridueña who will be remembered for his role as Miguel in the series Cobra Kai. Its direction is in charge of Angel Manuel Soto, who is relatively new in the world of cinema. What did you think of this trailer?

What else is DC preparing after Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle It will be one of the first projects in the new DC universe, but it will not be the only one. An animated series about the Creature Commandos is already planned, as well as a live-action series by Amanda Waller and another about the Green Lantern.

Source: DC

As for the world of cinema, a couple of new films about Superman and Batman are planned. It should be noted that these will have new actors for the emblematic heroes. A Supergirl solo movie is also planned, as well as a horror film starring the Swamp Thing. Which of these projects excites you the most?

