‘Blue Beetle’ It premiered last Thursday, August 17, and has caused a great sensation among superhero fans, especially among the public. Latin, since this is the first film with a hero from our region as the protagonist. In addition, it not only stands out for that, but also for including in its soundtrack songs by Latin artists and groups such as Luis Miguel, Soda Stereo, Thalia, Los Panchos and Los Saicos.

However, what has attracted the most attention is that it included a beloved television character: the grasshopper colorado, played by Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Here we tell you how the hero’s appearance was in ‘Blue Beetle’.

The Chapulín Colorado appears in ‘Blue Beetle’

The character of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Chapulín Colorado, appears up to two times in the movie ‘Blue Beetle’. In the first, the protagonist’s uncle, Rudy, is seen playing scenes of the red hero as part of the plan for Jaime and Jennifer to infiltrate Kord’s office. For the second, you must wait until the end of ‘Blue Beetle’, since it is in one of the post-credit scenes where a small video produced with the stop motion technique appears and both heroes are seen sharing together.

Why does the Colorado Grasshopper appear in ‘Blue Beetle’?

As we know, ‘Blue Beetle’ is about a Latino hero who wears a costume inspired by an insect, just like the grasshopper colorado; therefore, the director of the film, Angel Manuel Sotodecided to pay this brief tribute to Roberto Gomez Bolanos and to Mexican culture. “We managed to meet the son of Roberto Gómez Bolaños and we explained to him what we wanted to do, that our intention was to pay homage to the first Latino superhero for us. He liked the idea and agreed. He even said ‘They didn’t count on my cunning! ‘” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

Images of Blue Beetle and the Grasshopper Colorado in the post-credits scene of the film. Photo: Chespirito_rgb LR/Instagram composition

