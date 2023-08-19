













In addition, this film seems to me a very good example of what can be achieved with a well-achieved representation. ANDbecause it embraces the hero’s Mexican roots very well, accepts and praises them, without making them feel like it was a move by the studio to fulfill an agenda.

Why Blue Beetle is a great example of representation

Blue Beetle doesn’t feel forced

In recent years the term forced inclusion has become very popular. This is especially used when movies or series change the gender or race of a character. Many times the audience believes that this is because companies want to appeal to specific markets.

In the case of Blue Beetle we find a story with a lot of Mexican representation. The main difference is that the character of Jaime Reyes is Mexican-American from the comics. So there is no way to accuse this new production of forced inclusion.

The best thing is that its director, Ángel Manuel Soto, took advantage of his hero’s roots to include many references to popular culture and Mexican cinema. It was not enough for him to just say ‘look at my Mexican hero’ but he gave the film a lot of Mexicanness.

This helps you not feel forced. ANDto the fact that various films are basically reduced to saying that they have this or that inclusive character, only so that later this does not have an impact on the plot. Meanwhile in Blue Beetle they fully immersed themselves in the culture and even have an important weight in their history.

A Mexican hero in more ways than one

Those who grew up in a Mexican family know that they are usually very close. This is portrayed very well in Blue Beetle where your family is a very important component. Not only are they ‘the damsels in distress’, but without them the hero would not have achieved victory and perhaps would not have accepted his powers.

They also don’t take a passive role with conversations about the duty and responsibility of having powers. Rather, they literally jump into the fray in the third act to support Jaime when he needs it most. What makes the union of the Mexican family is embodied in a way that works very well, although sometimes it is exaggerated.

As if that were not enough, the family dynamic of the Kings is one with which we Mexicans can empathize. There were several moments in which I felt identified. Granny’s blessing, the constant bullying between siblings and the very close relationship that you can have with an uncle. There is no way to deny the roots from which it stems Blue Beetle.

The plot in general is also triggered in a certain way by the precariousness in which many Mexicans live in the United States. Which demonstrates the director’s understanding of the culture he is representing.

This well-achieved representation can have quite a positive effect. Since by showing so many situations that seem familiar to the Mexican public, it will make them empathize more with the character. I even dare to say that it will achieve more success among this market.

Blue Beetle is not the only one and hopefully the studios see this

what happens with Blue Beetle In my opinion, it is similar to what we saw that happened with Miles Morales with the first Spider-Verse. Both give us new characters that already represent certain groups, but with the added advantage of not changing them on their way to the big screen.

And that is one of the big problems in Hollywood lately. Audiences notice immediately when your changes are mere moves to show you’re cool. Mainly because it feels so fake when you just take a much loved character and change it for your own purposes. Isn’t it better to do what they did with Jaime Reyes and Miles Morales?

Taking what worked and changing it only shows how unreliable the studies are, and that they are actually less inclusive than you think. Because these decisions show that they don’t have so much confidence in new characters. If they really wanted to better represent the world today, they should invest in creating heroes that connect with certain groups.

If they did this they would save themselves a lot of controversy. In addition, they could be lucky that this new character is adopted by the public and becomes a new icon. Hopefully the studios will look at what Blue Beetle and Miles Morales did, because this could be a big step towards having better and more representative stories.

