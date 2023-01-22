Blue Archivethe funny free to play for branded furniture Yostar And Nexon Gamesis preparing to celebrate its second anniversary in style, namely with the announcement of the production of a dedicated anime series bearing the title Blue Archive The Animation.

At the moment only the general announcement is available, and there is no general information of any kind. The staff will reveal more details in the future.

Yostar Pictures had already tried to offer some animated shorts dedicated to the game on the occasion of the previous anniversary and during last December. If you are interested, we suggest them below!





Source: Yostar, Nexon Games Street Gematsu